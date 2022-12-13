Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (12/19/22)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch. – Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a winner-takes-all...
ewrestlingnews.com
December 26 Monday Night RAW Could Be ‘Best Of’ Episode
According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the December 26 episode of Monday Night RAW could very well be a “best of” episode. However, that hasn’t been confirmed. As of this writing, no tapings are scheduled for December 26 as all shows on that day are live events.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week
WWE issued the following regarding this week’s WWE Network programming schedule:. Best of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results And Clips
WWE aired their annual Tribute To The Troops special on local FOX affiliates this afternoon. The show was taped on November 17th in Indianapolis, IN. The results are below, courtesy of WWE.com:. Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Tamina and Emma. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods sends message to ex-wife Elin Nordegren straight down camera at PNC
Tiger Woods was spotted looking into the camera and congratulating his ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the birth of her baby boy Arthur during the first round of the PNC Championship. Woods, 46, is playing in the 36-hole parent-son tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this weekend alongside his 13-year-old...
ewrestlingnews.com
Enzo Amore Says He Would Brutalize MJF In Promo Battle
Former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) has called for a promo battle with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Real1 commented on if he could beat MJF in a promo battle and that he likes his chances. “It’s not even a question. We don’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Aims To Transition Into Hollywood Following Retirement From Wrestling
At 28 years old, Liv Morgan has plenty of time left in the squared circle. Although Morgan isn’t hanging up her boots any time soon, she already seems to be preparing for her life after pro wrestling. Speaking on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Morgan revealed her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan No Longer Likes Ronda Rousey Following SmackDown Women’s Title Loss
Liv Morgan won the 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in on the same night, defeating arch rival Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the first title in her wrestling career. At Extreme Rules 2022, Rousey dethroned Morgan in a brutal match, thereby ending her reign at 98 days.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Reveals The Reason For His AEW Exit
Former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish was recently interviewed on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Fish discussed leaving AEW, and explained why he decided to depart. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he left the company:
ewrestlingnews.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Wants Dream Match With Kenny Omega, Surprise AEW Appearance?
El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega were supposed to wrestle on two different occasions, but unfortunately for one reason or another, the dream match hasn’t happened yet. The AAA Mega Champion was scheduled to face The Cleaner at AAA TripleMania in December 2021, but the match was cancelled due to Omega’s injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update – 3 Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode Of RAW
We’ve got a new match confirmed for Monday’s episode of RAW. On Sunday, WWE took to Twitter to announce that we’ll see The Street Profits facing off against The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Chris Masters Teases WWE Royal Rumble Return
Could former WWE Superstar Chris Masters make his return to the promotion as part of next month’s Men’s Royal Rumble match?. Masters made his WWE main roster debut in 2005 and his impressive physique earned him the nickname ‘The Masterpiece.’. On Twitter, Masters referenced counting down from...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown Notes: Big Changes, Producers For Matches/Segments, More
Fightful Select have come through with a report on why big changes had to be made for last night’s SmackDown. Other notes from the show include the producers for matches and segments, a note about Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, and more. Last night’s SmackDown was actually a double...
ewrestlingnews.com
WOW Founder David McClane On The Company Going On Tour In The Future, More
In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald, WOW – Women of Wrestling founder and CEO David McLane discussed future plans regarding where he plans to take his company moving forward. McClane explains why WOW is not ready to tour yet: “As of today, the WOW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Would Help Him In Promos
Prior to the 2016 WWE Draft, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon were chosen to oversee Monday Night RAW. The two got along well in real life, but played up their conflict onscreen to great effect for the red brand. Foley and the McMahon family have had their share of ups...
ewrestlingnews.com
STARDOM Initially Turned Down Chance To Sign Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks will be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. It is not yet known in what capacity Banks will be appearing, but it almost didn’t happen at all. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, STARDOM initially turned down the chance to sign Sasha. Per...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: Sasha Banks Will “Fit Right In” With New Japan Pro Wrestling
Sasha Banks will “fit right in” as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling ahead of her debut for the promotion, according to Booker T. Banks, who has not been seen on WWE TV since May, will debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4. It was reported this...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Pulled D-Von Dudley From ECW Tribute Show
D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, where he would be in the corner of Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match that night against Matt Cardona and appear at a convention after the show.
Comments / 0