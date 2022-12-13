Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2, Fisker Ronin: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa. Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars
One of the best ways to save money when buying a small SUV is to pick one that retains its value. While nearly all vehicles lose value as they age and gain mileage, some small SUVs lose more value after five years than others in the segment. The post These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most comfortable luxury SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
Consumer Reports recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid for great reasons. See why the Ford Escape Hybrid is worth buying. The post Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
wtaj.com
2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car listed on Bring a Trailer
Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of vehicles that show up in its listings. Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of publication has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford Escape, and What Do You Get With It?
Ford offers several trims, options, and packages to upgrade the Escape. Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Ford Escape costs and what comes with it. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford Escape, and What Do You Get With It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
