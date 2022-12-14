Read full article on original website
Metallicus Partners With Checkout.com To Strengthen Customer Experience In Digital Payments
Metallicus, a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a trusted global payments solution partner for world-leading financial services and consumer brands. This partnership allows consumers in the EU and US to purchase USDC stablecoins through any debit or credit card to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. This illustrates Metallicus’ intention to further democratize the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Bpifrance selects Thought Machine to deliver the next-generation of finance to SMEs in France
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces that Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, is using Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core. Bpifrance is the first bank in France to deploy Thought Machine’s modern cloud-native core banking platform, using Vault Core to deliver a new...
Airwallex Partners With TripActions to Support Its Global Expenses and Reimbursements
Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution. With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
PayQuicker’s Payouts OS Named Winner of Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Project by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, has been awarded Most Innovative Project under the Innovative API/Open Banking Model category by the IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards for its Payouts OS platform. Payouts OS is recognized for bringing enhanced payment functionality and choice to the international workforce through one of its partnerships with PPS, Europe’s leading digital banking and payments provider. PPS enables PayQuicker to seamlessly pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients’ workforces located across the UK and Europe.
Mastercard Selects Debit as a Service Platform Currensea for Startup Engagement Program Start Path
Debit as a service platform, Currensea, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path Open Banking program, an award-winning, global start-up engagement program. Through the program, Currensea will have the opportunity to access Mastercard’s global payments expertise – with increased collaboration with Mastercard and access to its trusted global network which will help the fintech to scale and meet its longer-term growth plans.
Griffin hires Chief Product Officer and General Counsel to support next phase of platform maturity and commercial growth
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced two new executive hires: Sameer Dubey as Chief Product Officer and Fergus Speight as General Counsel. These appointments will help strengthen Griffin’s already impressive leadership team as the company enters a key phase of growth. Bridging the gap between startups,...
EXCLUSIVE: “Rite of Passage” – Jack Ehlers, Bitstamp; Bradley Riss, Checkout.com, Megan Nilsson, Crypto Megan and Jimmy Nguyen, Blockchain For All in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Bitstamp’s Crypto Pulse Report suggested earlier this year that digital assets could replace traditional investments within a decade. We asked four leading crypto industry figures if current problems in the mainstream global economy since then, could prove to be digital assets’ coming of age?. In April 2022, Bitstamp,...
EY announces alliance with TaxBit to support tax reporting requirements for digital assets
The EY organization today announces an alliance between TaxBit, an industry-leading tax and accounting technology provider for cryptocurrency and other digital assets (e.g., non-fungible tokens (NFTs)), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations meet tax reporting requirements for digital assets. Regulators are starting to demand more formal...
Clearspeed Launches Surge to Quickly and Accurately Assess Claims Risk for Catastrophic Events
Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, government, and security sectors, today announced the release of Clearspeed Surge. As a unique and automated way to help identify and triage risk, Clearspeed Surge helps insurers quickly and confidently process large claim volumes during catastrophic, weather-based events.
THORChain Integrates with Trust Wallet to Accelerate Adoption of Crypto Self-Custody
THORChain, a non-custodial decentralized native asset protocol that enables wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and users to seamlessly transfer their digital assets across blockchains, has completed its integration with Trust Wallet, a leading self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider. This integration unlocks decentralized multichain swaps for the more than ten million active...
Starling Bank to launch its first Fixed Saver product offering 3.25%
Starling Bank is today rolling out its first savings product offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% over one year on balances of £2,000 or more. The new Starling 1-Year Fixed Saver is built seamlessly into the Starling app for maximum visibility and control. Starling personal current account customers can...
Charles Taylor InsureTech moves all technology to the cloud
Charles Taylor, a leading provider of insurance services, claims and technology solutions across the global insurance market, is pleased to announce that it has migrated all service capabilities to cloud infrastructure. Charles Taylor InsureTech has now switched to a complete cloud-infrastructure model, integrating all service capabilities onto the cloud. The...
EXCLUSIVE: “Hitting the Mark” – Nathan Shinn, BillingPlatform in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The last thing cost-conscious customers need right now is to receive incorrect bills. Businesses must adapt to better meet their evolving needs, says Nathan Shinn, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at automated billing solutions provider, BillingPlatform. From the continuing fallout of the pandemic, through to Brexit and fears of a...
Wolters Kluwer research shows significant risk concerns for U.S. lenders
Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey shows that U.S. lenders are concerned with their ability to keep pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes. There are, however, opportunities for banks to adopt financial technology solutions, centered around regulatory change management programmes, to counter the concerns, the company says.
EXCLUSIVE: “Checkout choices” – Harshna Cayley, Barclaycard Payments in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With consumers demanding fewer barriers between the physical and digital worlds, Barclaycard Payments is using technology and data to better connect them with businesses and improve the transaction experience for both, says Harshna Cayley. Consumer behaviour is changing and the lines between digital and physical are becoming increasingly blurred as...
Abdul Naushad on The Future of Business Banking and Real-Time Cross-Border Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad explains how real-time cross-border payments will benefit business banking customers and how instant transactions will become the norm. Companies like Buckzy provide the interoperable infrastructure banks can utilise to further expand their services and enact real-time Cross-Border Payments to a variety of use cases, from charity payments to international tuition fees.
Tempo teams up with Sumsub to ensure bulletproof fraud protection and KYC compliance
Tempo France, a Paris-based money transfer company, has partnered up with Sumsub, a global all-in-one verification platform to effectively verify users, secure customer data processing and comply with the latest KYC/AML regulations. With transactions getting faster and growing in number, as well as the growth of blockchain, the importance of...
Lloyds Banking Group appoints Group Chief Operating Officer
Lloyds Banking Group today announced Ron van Kemenade as its new Group Chief Operating Officer. Ron will join Lloyds Banking Group next year, subject to regulatory approval, from ING, where he is the Chief Technology Officer and a member of their group executive committee. With 20 years’ experience in the financial sector, Ron has held several senior technology positions. As the first Chief Technology Officer at ING, he has been instrumental in transforming its business to a customer-focused, data-driven digital bank.
Temenos and NdcTech Sign Partnership to Expand Market Reach in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has signed an agreement to grant license rights to NdcTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited and one of its largest regional system integrators partners, to develop further and market the Temenos Country Model Banks on top of Temenos open platform for financial institutions in these seven Middle Eastern countries.
