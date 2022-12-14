Read full article on original website
Related
British Business Bank Appoints Eilish Jamieson and Matthew Elderfield as Non-Executive Directors
The British Business Bank has appointed Eilish Jamieson and Matthew Elderfield as Non-executive Directors (NEDs) to the board of British Business Bank plc, effective from 21 and 22 November 2022 respectively. Eilish Jamieson is an experienced Audit and Finance Professional with over 25 years’ experience working in financial services, and...
Bpifrance selects Thought Machine to deliver the next-generation of finance to SMEs in France
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces that Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, is using Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core. Bpifrance is the first bank in France to deploy Thought Machine’s modern cloud-native core banking platform, using Vault Core to deliver a new...
Griffin hires Chief Product Officer and General Counsel to support next phase of platform maturity and commercial growth
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced two new executive hires: Sameer Dubey as Chief Product Officer and Fergus Speight as General Counsel. These appointments will help strengthen Griffin’s already impressive leadership team as the company enters a key phase of growth. Bridging the gap between startups,...
Airwallex Partners With TripActions to Support Its Global Expenses and Reimbursements
Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution. With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
EY announces alliance with TaxBit to support tax reporting requirements for digital assets
The EY organization today announces an alliance between TaxBit, an industry-leading tax and accounting technology provider for cryptocurrency and other digital assets (e.g., non-fungible tokens (NFTs)), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations meet tax reporting requirements for digital assets. Regulators are starting to demand more formal...
EXCLUSIVE: “The Open Question” – Helen Child, Open Banking Excellence in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
For years, UK consumers have been told to guard their financial information with their lives. Now, we’re telling them their every financial management wish will be granted if they embrace ‘open’ banking. No wonder they’re confused – and suspicious – as fraud attempts soar. But are the two even connected? A recent Open Banking Excellence (OBE) event explored the issues.
Lloyds Banking Group appoints Group Chief Operating Officer
Lloyds Banking Group today announced Ron van Kemenade as its new Group Chief Operating Officer. Ron will join Lloyds Banking Group next year, subject to regulatory approval, from ING, where he is the Chief Technology Officer and a member of their group executive committee. With 20 years’ experience in the financial sector, Ron has held several senior technology positions. As the first Chief Technology Officer at ING, he has been instrumental in transforming its business to a customer-focused, data-driven digital bank.
EXCLUSIVE: “Hitting the Mark” – Nathan Shinn, BillingPlatform in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The last thing cost-conscious customers need right now is to receive incorrect bills. Businesses must adapt to better meet their evolving needs, says Nathan Shinn, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at automated billing solutions provider, BillingPlatform. From the continuing fallout of the pandemic, through to Brexit and fears of a...
Mastercard Selects Debit as a Service Platform Currensea for Startup Engagement Program Start Path
Debit as a service platform, Currensea, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path Open Banking program, an award-winning, global start-up engagement program. Through the program, Currensea will have the opportunity to access Mastercard’s global payments expertise – with increased collaboration with Mastercard and access to its trusted global network which will help the fintech to scale and meet its longer-term growth plans.
Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions on the Complexity of Migrating to the ISO 20022 Standard
For The Paytech Show, our guest Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, discusses the history of financial messaging in the banking world and what the introduction of the ISO 20022 standard means for instant cross-border transactions. Currently, it takes a couple of days for cross-border funds to be cleared by institutions, for Sharma, this is not representative of instant payments – with the new standard customers can be alerted within 24 hours about where their funds are and guarantee of reconciliation.
G+D acquires majority stake in Netcetera
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is further expanding its stake in the software company Netcetera. The Munich-based group will double its stake in Netcetera from 30 to 60 percent. The two market leaders are continuing the global expansion of Netcetera’s business and investing in the innovative capabilities of both companies. G+D joined...
ViewTrade Adds Carrying Broker Services to Its Suite of Comprehensive Brokerage and Investment Solutions
ViewTrade Securities, Inc., the broker-dealer subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corporation, today announced the launch of its carrying broker services, adding to ViewTrade Holding Corporation’s already robust B2B2C technology and services offerings utilized by a diverse global customer base of broker-dealers, fintechs and registered investment advisors (RIAs). With ViewTrade Securities...
The New Currency War
Throughout the recent economic turbulence, a new war on currencies has emerged. Since the start of the year, the Japanese yen has lost almost 25% of its value while the euro is down 15% and the pound sterling is down 27%. Given the intense devaluation of several currencies around the world, investors are nervously losing confidence in the currency market. Central and state banks have stepped in to attempt to simmer the fire. But in this highly volatile environment, there seems to be only one survivor: The greenback. Against the USD, the sterling has reached a 37-year low. Nevertheless, the new currency war is not between the battle of two currencies, but rather a battle between the currencies themselves and ongoing monetary collapse.
Temenos and NdcTech Sign Partnership to Expand Market Reach in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has signed an agreement to grant license rights to NdcTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited and one of its largest regional system integrators partners, to develop further and market the Temenos Country Model Banks on top of Temenos open platform for financial institutions in these seven Middle Eastern countries.
The NOBID Consortium Chosen to Launch Pan-European Payments Pilot for EU Digital ID Wallet
A multi-country consortium consisting of some of Europe’s most trusted identity experts has been chosen to deliver a cross-border payments pilot, in line with the aims of the European Commission’s EU digital identity wallet program. In September 2022, it was announced that the six countries involved (Denmark, Germany,...
Starling Bank to launch its first Fixed Saver product offering 3.25%
Starling Bank is today rolling out its first savings product offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% over one year on balances of £2,000 or more. The new Starling 1-Year Fixed Saver is built seamlessly into the Starling app for maximum visibility and control. Starling personal current account customers can...
Wolters Kluwer research shows significant risk concerns for U.S. lenders
Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey shows that U.S. lenders are concerned with their ability to keep pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes. There are, however, opportunities for banks to adopt financial technology solutions, centered around regulatory change management programmes, to counter the concerns, the company says.
Gaming Platform Aliyoop Partners With Adyen to Bring Rapid Payments to Gamers Around the World
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), global financial technology platform for many of the world’s leading businesses, today announces that it has partnered with Aliyoop, the platform that enables gaming companies to engage and retain players for purchases across channels. The partnership will help Aliyoop to offer smooth, global payments coverage for small high-volume transactions.
Parx Casino® Launches Cashless Payment Options
Parx Casino® today announced the launch of cashless gaming throughout the casino floor via a partnership between Sightline Payments and cross-platform global games leader Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W”). Sightline’s Play+ is the funding solution for the new Parx Wallet, enabling cashless play throughout the Parx Casino® floor. The Parx Wallet app connects into the Light & Wonder casino management system (CMS) deployed across the property.
THORChain Integrates with Trust Wallet to Accelerate Adoption of Crypto Self-Custody
THORChain, a non-custodial decentralized native asset protocol that enables wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and users to seamlessly transfer their digital assets across blockchains, has completed its integration with Trust Wallet, a leading self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider. This integration unlocks decentralized multichain swaps for the more than ten million active...
