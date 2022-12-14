ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chabad Mikvah to be Built in LA’s La Brea Neighborhood

On the first yahrzeit of Rabbi Shimon Raichik, his family announced the launch of a campaign to build a Chabad mikvah in the La Brea neighborhood, fulfilling a lifelong dream of his. Today, on the first yahrtzeit of Rabbi Shimon Raichik z’l, the Raichik family has announced the launch of...
Hundreds of Sifrei Chassidus Sold in Williamsburg and Lakewood

After four days spent bringing Sifrei Chassidus to heimishe neighborhoods, the bochurim and Or HaChassidus staff who have been running the Baderech Seforim Mobile say one thing with certainty: we are living in Moshiach’s times. On Wednesday night, 21 Kislev, Baderech’s Yud Tes Kislev seforim sales drew to a...
