Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games.

Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games. The Lightning have a 10-4-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Columbus is 10-15-2 overall and 2-6-1 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 10-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Paul has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 10 goals with 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.