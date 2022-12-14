ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

 3 days ago

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games.

Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games. The Lightning have a 10-4-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Columbus is 10-15-2 overall and 2-6-1 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 10-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Paul has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 10 goals with 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Branden Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight.
TAMPA, FL
Necas' OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1. The Stars had possession for most of the first two minutes of overtime before Necas took the puck almost the length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for his 13th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.
RALEIGH, NC
