Los Angeles, CA

Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout.

Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The Bruins are 22-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Los Angeles has a 15-12-5 record overall and an 8-7-3 record on the road. The Kings are 13-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hall has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has nine goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: David Krejci: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

