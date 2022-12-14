ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

St. Louis Blues (13-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime.

Edmonton is 9-7-0 at home and 16-13-0 overall. The Oilers lead NHL play with 33 power-play goals.

St. Louis is 13-15-1 overall and 7-8-0 on the road. The Blues have given up 108 goals while scoring 84 for a -24 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 3-1 in the last meeting. Zach Hyman led the Oilers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 25 goals and 30 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored nine goals with six assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Branden Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves. Vesey, who had two goals in the Rangers’ 3-1 win at home against Toronto on Thursday night, scored at 6:22 of the third period to give New York a 4-2 lead. It was his sixth of the season and fourth in the last nine games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Necas' OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1. The Stars had possession for most of the first two minutes of overtime before Necas took the puck almost the length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for his 13th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy