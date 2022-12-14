WEATHER 12-13 I Wanna Know Have You Ever Seen The Rain ?

We have good news…bad news…more bad news… and good news

It will be unseasonably warm today

Heavy rains have begun to fall, and will stick around through this evening. So, expect flooding in many areas today since we haven’t had much of a break from last week’s misery.

It’s going to be very windy. And, this is the last unseasonably warm day for the near future.

The sun will be out for a few days beginning tomorrow. And your weekend looks cool, clear and sunny.

As for today:

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 61. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am. Low around 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.