Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs’ 7-0 win.

New York has gone 6-6-4 in home games and 15-10-5 overall. The Rangers have a 4-4-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Toronto is 8-3-3 in road games and 19-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs are 17-1-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has six goals and 29 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves. Vesey, who had two goals in the Rangers’ 3-1 win at home against Toronto on Thursday night, scored at 6:22 of the third period to give New York a 4-2 lead. It was his sixth of the season and fourth in the last nine games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Necas' OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1. The Stars had possession for most of the first two minutes of overtime before Necas took the puck almost the length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for his 13th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.
RALEIGH, NC
