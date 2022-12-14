ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Seven months since Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.y. -- Seven months later -- the City of Buffalo is continuing to grieve the 10 lives lost and 3 others who were injured during a racially motivated shooting at the tops market on Jefferson Avenue. Since then, the grocery store has been remodeled, more than $6 million distributed...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo Department of Public Works prepare for snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last month’s lake effect snowstorm dropped more than four feet of snow in parts of the city of Buffalo. While the city won’t see that much this time around, the department of public works commissioner laid out the game plan for dealing with the latest round of winter weather.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

BPS continue to debate solutions to bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and a member of the Erie County Legislature are calling on the teacher's union and the school district to try harder to come up with a solution to the bus driver shortage. Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson introduced a resolution today calling on...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

WNY to hold Gay Alliance Blood Drive Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, December 14, from noon to 6 pm, Good Deeds Buffalo and the Red Cross of Western New York Pride Resource Group will host their semi-annual “Blood is Blood” Gay Alliance Blood Drive at the American Red Cross of Western New York office at 786 Delaware Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

$7,500 reward offered for information on Buffalo homicide suspect.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Brandon Carmichael. Carmichael was killed on Freund Street in the City of Buffalo on April 9, 2021. If you have...
BUFFALO, NY

