Capitals host the Stars after Ovechkin’s hat trick

Dallas Stars (17-8-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals’ 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington has a 14-12-4 record overall and an 8-4-1 record in home games. The Capitals are 15-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas has a 17-8-5 record overall and an 8-5-2 record on the road. The Stars have scored 110 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in league play.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals and 18 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored 10 goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (upper-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.