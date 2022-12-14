Short-handed Hawks down Collins-Maxwell in road quadrangular

Terran Gosselink

MARENGO — The Lynnville-Sully wrestling team was severely short-handed on Tuesday night.

The Hawks surrendered 17 forfeits total in their two losses, but downed Collins-Maxwell during a road quadrangular.

Lynnville-Sully defeated Collins-Maxwell 23-12, but Wilton downed the Hawks 78-6 and Iowa Valley recorded a 64-12 victory.

Against Collins-Maxwell, there were eight double forfeits and the Hawks were 4-1 in contested matches. The Spartans accepted one forfeit.

Terran Gosselink won his match 16-0 at 152 pounds, and Reese Dunsbergen (170), Kyle Squires (195) and Trevor Van Wyk (138) all won by fall. Van Wyk’s pin was clocked in 59 seconds and Dunsbergen earned a pin in 1 minute.

Iowa Valley took eight forfeits against L-S. There was one double forfeit and the Tigers were 4-1 in contested matches. The Hawks’ lone contested win came from Gosselink, who won by fall. Gosselink was 3-0 on the night.

The only win against Wilton was another pin by Gosselink. Wilton accepted nine forfeits and was 4-1 in contested matches.