Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
The Unusual Way ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Chose Her Stage Name
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake had her reasons for creating a stage name, but she found it in a truly strange way.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 returns in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility
Showtime announced on Wednesday that its award-winning drama series “Yellowjackets” will return in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility. The Season 2 release date is Friday, March 24 (for non-linear platforms) and Sunday, March 26 (for its on-air debut). *Checks calendar* — Yep, that ensures all 10 episodes will air before the Emmys’ cutoff date of May 31, 2023. The character-driven genre series tells the story of a 1990s New Jersey high girls soccer team that survives a plane crash. The show splits its narrative into showing us how the girls survived in the Canadian wilderness, and what they’re doing now in...
The Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser Plunges Our Hero Into a New Mystery
Perry Mason is back on the case. The first trailer for the second season of HBO's reboot sees Della (Juliet Rylance) and Paul (Chris Chaulk) urging Perry (Matthew Rhys) to solve another mystery. "There's power in the truth," Della says. "This is my responsibility! All of it!" Perry exclaims, while glimpses of the high-stakes case ahead flash on screen.
‘The Crown’ Battles With ‘Manifest’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart During Season 5 Debut Week
Manifest recorded another week with over 2B viewing minutes from November 7 to November 13, placing it atop Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts once again. But, The Crown came pretty close to overtaking the supernatural drama during Season 5’s debut week. The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4. In Season 4’s second week on the streamer, the series racked up 2.28B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s a 67% increase compared to the 1.37B minutes viewed the series scored the week prior. Netflix also took the No. 2 spot on the chart, with The Crown racking up...
How Parker Finn’s ‘Smile’ Went From Streaming to Theatrical in a Single Night
[This story contains spoilers for Smile.] Nobody is smiling more than filmmaker Parker Finn these days. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Violent Night' Director Tommy Wirkola Explains How 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' Paved the Way for His Second Studio MovieJames Gunn Talks Writing 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' in Just a Few Hours and the Latest on His Final 'Guardians' Film'Violent Night' Star David Harbour Talks His Warrior-Like Santa and How the MCU Mostly Made Up for 'Hellboy' Finn knows full well that his feature directorial debut, Smile, has had a charmed run. Originally green lit to be a Paramount+...
