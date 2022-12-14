Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.

