Goshen, IN

WNDU

Goshen girls hoops head coach Shaun Hill wins 100th game of his career

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen girls basketball head coach Shaun Hill won his 100th career game on Tuesday night!. The Redhawks knocked off Trinity Greenlawn 47-13 at home to help Hill reach the milestone. Hill is in his eighth season as a head coach, It’s his sixth season at Goshen...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
hhsspartana.com

Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative

Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board

SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
SYRACUSE, IN
boatingindustry.com

Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion

Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Early morning crash on Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
SOUTH BEND, IN

