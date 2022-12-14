Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Goshen girls hoops head coach Shaun Hill wins 100th game of his career
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen girls basketball head coach Shaun Hill won his 100th career game on Tuesday night!. The Redhawks knocked off Trinity Greenlawn 47-13 at home to help Hill reach the milestone. Hill is in his eighth season as a head coach, It’s his sixth season at Goshen...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making early hire of Notre Dame senior analyst
In a brief, ascending career, Trevor Mendelson has worked with some of college football's most notable figures. Mendelson likewise earlier spent a year working with one of the young coaches considered a rising star in the sport: Lance Taylor. New Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor, that is. Now Mendelson,...
WNDU
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Suspended Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik is set to be reinstated as head coach next week. According to a letter to parents, it comes after a quote, “thorough independent review” was completed. A statement from Penn High School Principal Dr. Sean Galiher...
Notre Dame Commit Armel Mukam Took Huge Step As Senior
Notre Dame defensive end commit Armel Mukam took some massive steps as a senior with even more upside left to tap into
Armel Mukam Is "Excited" To Make His Notre Dame Pledge Official
Notre Dame defensive line commit Armel Mukam is ready to sign on the dotted line and get ready to work for the Irish
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board thanks Christiansen, Pinkerton, and Mercer for their service to Corporation
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) Board met on Tuesday, December 6. During the meeting, school board members and retirees were thanked for their service. Recently, Mike Mercer has resigned from his position as a bus driver for PCSC after 60 years of service. Lincoln Junior High...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
Food and dining website "Eat This, Not That!" put together a list of places to eat at that are worth traveling for .
WNDU
‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ taking place tonight in downtown Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Mishawaka will be hosting “Third Thursdays in the Mish” on Dec. 15. There will be a variety of special events and activities in and around downtown Mishawaka, along with dinner and drink specials!. Special Events. Art Popup by PRL Creative & Pookybooba: Artists...
WNDU
Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The barge is back in action, as crews are working to re-rebuild a historic South Bend landmark. The only way to reach the more than 100-year-old coal line bridge near the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside is by barge. A $3.1...
hhsspartana.com
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
inkfreenews.com
Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board
SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion
Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
