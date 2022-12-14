Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs legislation to crack down on violent crime against cops
ALBANY – Governor Hochul signed legislation on Friday to crack down on violent crimes against police officers. The measure will establish a Blue Alert system to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. By creating a better way to disseminate information to the public on violent crimes against law enforcement, the governor said this new law will help catch perpetrators and improve public safety across the state.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro gives farewell address saying, “We made a difference” (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro gave his farewell address on Friday as his 11-year tenure as county executive comes to an end on December 31. Molinaro was elected to Congress in November and is heading to Washington to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. Legislature Chairman...
Then there was one: Ruling will allow city to preserve needed Medicare Advantage switch
Be careful what you wish for. The city retirees who formed the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, pushing relentlessly to derail City Hall’s effort to move most retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan by charging them to stay in the existing Medicare plan, ultimately won in court. They won’t have to pay to stay in their original plans, which now seems like a rather Pyrrhic victory ...
Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors
The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
Central Hudson under investigation for alleged mismanagement over billing practices
The Public Service Commission has approved a motion against Central Hudson to determine whether there was mismanagement within the company that led to billing issues.
Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
A lone Democratic legislator is working with the Republican chairman to bring money to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature adopted the 2023 County Budget on December 8 by an 18-7 vote, with Legislator Randy Johnson as the sole Democrat to vote in favor of the spending plan. Both Legislator Johnson (D-City of Poughkeepsie) and Chairman Gregg Pulver (R-Pine Plains) credit their bipartisan working relationship, and friendship, in explaining why Johnson joined the Republican majority in approving the budget. Pulver and Johnson have collaborated over the years to work toward finding solutions to major issues affecting the City of Poughkeepsie and Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan lawmakers approve leasing space for helicopter company
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature has approved leasing office space at the county airport in the Town of Bethel to Air Charter Express LLC, a charter helicopter business. Once the lease is negotiated and approved by lawmakers, the company will operate office space in the terminal building. Legislator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months
NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County more than doubles emergency home fuel fund
GOSHEN – With the record high prices of heating a home, it is becoming more and more difficult to pay the winter energy bill, so Orange County is going to help out. The federal Home Energy Assistance Program provides funding for those who need help in covering their heating bills providing they meet certain income requirements.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Delayed opening of Sullivan County Government offices
MONTICELLO – Please note that Sullivan County offices are currently scheduled to open at 11 a.m. today, weather permitting. Conditions will be reassessed at 9 a.m. for a final determination.
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
Comments / 9