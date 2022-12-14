ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 9

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs legislation to crack down on violent crime against cops

ALBANY – Governor Hochul signed legislation on Friday to crack down on violent crimes against police officers. The measure will establish a Blue Alert system to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. By creating a better way to disseminate information to the public on violent crimes against law enforcement, the governor said this new law will help catch perpetrators and improve public safety across the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Then there was one: Ruling will allow city to preserve needed Medicare Advantage switch

Be careful what you wish for. The city retirees who formed the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, pushing relentlessly to derail City Hall’s effort to move most retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan by charging them to stay in the existing Medicare plan, ultimately won in court. They won’t have to pay to stay in their original plans, which now seems like a rather Pyrrhic victory ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

A lone Democratic legislator is working with the Republican chairman to bring money to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature adopted the 2023 County Budget on December 8 by an 18-7 vote, with Legislator Randy Johnson as the sole Democrat to vote in favor of the spending plan. Both Legislator Johnson (D-City of Poughkeepsie) and Chairman Gregg Pulver (R-Pine Plains) credit their bipartisan working relationship, and friendship, in explaining why Johnson joined the Republican majority in approving the budget. Pulver and Johnson have collaborated over the years to work toward finding solutions to major issues affecting the City of Poughkeepsie and Dutchess County.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan lawmakers approve leasing space for helicopter company

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature has approved leasing office space at the county airport in the Town of Bethel to Air Charter Express LLC, a charter helicopter business. Once the lease is negotiated and approved by lawmakers, the company will operate office space in the terminal building. Legislator...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months

NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County more than doubles emergency home fuel fund

GOSHEN – With the record high prices of heating a home, it is becoming more and more difficult to pay the winter energy bill, so Orange County is going to help out. The federal Home Energy Assistance Program provides funding for those who need help in covering their heating bills providing they meet certain income requirements.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy