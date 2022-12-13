ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KATU.com

Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies

Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
News On 6

Caramel Flan

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino who is going to show up how to make a Caramel Flan. DESCRIPTION. Classic Caramel Flan is a creamy, silky-smooth custard topped with a rich...
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

This chocolate olive oil cake is super moist, rich, and very chocolatey. A quick and easy dessert that you can prepare in only 30 minutes. A perfect dessert for the whole family with just a few simple ingredients. Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups sugar. 3...
Food52

Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach

Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
gordonramsayclub.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces...
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies

These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust

Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
therecipecritic.com

Divinity Candy

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Divinity candy is an old fashioned Southern confection made from egg whites, corn syrup, and sugar. You will love the sweet soft texture of this classic holiday treat that is perfect for sharing with friends and neighbors.
InsideHook

The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022

If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
purewow.com

What’s New at Trader Joe’s in December? Ratatouille Bites, Gingerbread Ice Cream and More

All we want for the holidays are festive appetizers, holiday-ready desserts and wintry pantry staples. Luckily, our grocery store boo Trader Joe intercepted our wishlist to Santa and delivered—big time. Here, our 12 favorite new TJ’s products to shop this December, from chocolate-covered gingerbread to a downright giftable pasta assortment.
Delish

Tiramisu-Stuffed French Toast

Everything you love about a classic tiramisu is used to make an unforgettable French toast. The silky filling here uses a bit of cream cheese to make it firmer, and the custard the bread is soaked in is infused with espresso. Instead of ladyfingers, we are using day-old brioche bread. Dry bread will absorb more of the custard and hold up to all of that liquid much better. If your bread is still fresh, slice it and place in a 300° oven for about 15 minutes. This is just enough to make it feel dry, not toasted.
therecipecritic.com

Cuban Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Cuban bread is a delightfully soft and fluffy bread that is shaped like a French baguette. It has a soft crust and the secret ingredient is lard which is what gives this bread great flavor and the perfect chew!

