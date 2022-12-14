Read full article on original website
Winter Wardrobe Staple! This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater Drapes Like a Dream
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. True story: Last night I was at a fashion event in Beverly Hills, feeling like a fish out of water surrounded by fabulous people in chic looks. It was the perfect opportunity for me to practice my favorite […]
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots
After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in 6-Inch Block Heels, Leather Bralette & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt for ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Selection Round
Camila Cabello went for a bold silhouette during a new elimination episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The judge returned to coach her team in the singing competition, which aired yesterday. The former Fifth Harmony member resembled a multi-tiered confection, her outfit paired alongside glossy black platform boots. Cabello’s ensemble consisted of a black mesh see-through shirt that was layered underneath a black leather halter-style bra top for extra coverage. For a statement-making addition, the “She Loves Control” singer stepped into a light blue maxi skirt that had the star almost completely covered in gathered voluminous ruffles. The high-waisted item mimicked the look...
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
Take a Closer Look at Tremaine Emory's "Dior Tears" Capsule
Tremaine Emory was the latest guest designer to work with Kim Jones on a capsule collection for Dior Men, following in the footsteps of ERL‘s Eli Russell Linnetz and Shawn Stussy. The Denim Tears founder and Supreme creative director partnered with the fashion house on a capsule dubbed “Dior...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin...
Jeremy Scott Gives the adidas Originals Superstar a "Money" Makeover
Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”
Drake's OVO Drops Y2K-Inspired Womenswear Capsule
Drake‘s label October’s Very Own is closing the year with a womenswear capsule inspired by all things Y2K. The brand, which recently worked with Casetify on owl-branded tech accessories, has unveiled a lineup of cozy separates as well as denim pieces for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The range features a denim jacket and jeans, which are both highlighted with bejeweled detailing on the back. The same details are found on a black velour tracksuit.
