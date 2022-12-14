ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investor Michael Burry Calls Proof-of-Reserves Audit Meaningless

Burry is regarded as the first investor to correctly predict U.S. subprime mortgage crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed criticisms of the POR of his platform. Michael Burry, the founder of the investment company Scion Asset Management. And a well-known investor, said on Friday that proof-of-reserves (POR) audits of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and the defunct exchange FTX are pointless.
Federal government making it easier to include student loans in bankruptcies

Bankruptcy is becoming an option for more people who are dealing with student loan debt. The Biden administration recently announced changes that would make it easier to discharge these loans in bankruptcy. The changes set specific requirements for you to prove you're dealing with economic distress. The government will consider...
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector

Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
Mining Firm Core Scientific’ Stock Surges 2x Post $72M Funding

Since January 2022, the NASDAQ-listed company’s stock has dropped by over 95%. The prospect of the company going bankrupt was also included in the earlier statement. In response to B. Riley’s $72 million investment. Shares of Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, have more than doubled in price during the previous 48 hours, from $0.15 to $0.46. Core Scientific, one of the major crypto-mining corporations in the United States, has had a disappointing year, prompting this funding. B. Riley is a financial services organization that focuses on investing in small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries.
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs

Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?

This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
BIS Now Permits Banks To Hold 2% of Reserves in Cryptocurrency

Financial institutions may now keep 2% of their reserves in crypto as per the latest policy. Effective January 1, 2025, this policy will govern defining and handling of crypto assets. The Prudential Treatment of Cryptoasset Exposure Report, December 2022, was recently published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). According...
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform

Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase

It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
KuCoin Exchange Operating Illegally as per Dutch Central Bank

The prominent exchange officially began operations in October 2019 in Netherlands. KuCoin has now disclosed its proof-of-reserves in an effort to increase transparency. The Dutch central bank released a statement on Thursday saying that the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating illegally in the country. Bank documents reveal that KuCoin operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of MEK Global Limited (MGL), a Seychelles corporation.

