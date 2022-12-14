Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Investor Michael Burry Calls Proof-of-Reserves Audit Meaningless
Burry is regarded as the first investor to correctly predict U.S. subprime mortgage crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed criticisms of the POR of his platform. Michael Burry, the founder of the investment company Scion Asset Management. And a well-known investor, said on Friday that proof-of-reserves (POR) audits of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and the defunct exchange FTX are pointless.
denver7.com
Federal government making it easier to include student loans in bankruptcies
Bankruptcy is becoming an option for more people who are dealing with student loan debt. The Biden administration recently announced changes that would make it easier to discharge these loans in bankruptcy. The changes set specific requirements for you to prove you're dealing with economic distress. The government will consider...
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector
Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
thenewscrypto.com
Mining Firm Core Scientific’ Stock Surges 2x Post $72M Funding
Since January 2022, the NASDAQ-listed company’s stock has dropped by over 95%. The prospect of the company going bankrupt was also included in the earlier statement. In response to B. Riley’s $72 million investment. Shares of Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, have more than doubled in price during the previous 48 hours, from $0.15 to $0.46. Core Scientific, one of the major crypto-mining corporations in the United States, has had a disappointing year, prompting this funding. B. Riley is a financial services organization that focuses on investing in small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
CNBC
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
KTNV
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
CNET
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
55-Year-Old Medical Professional Incurs Lifetime Worth of Debt with $1,000,000 Student Loan balance
The average cost of student loan debt for a degree ranges from $60,000 to $100,000 for many students around the country who embarked on a standard degree to pursue their career choices. However, for those who seek to obtain credentials in some of the nation's highest-earning professions, the cost of earning an education can end up being millions.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
thenewscrypto.com
BIS Now Permits Banks To Hold 2% of Reserves in Cryptocurrency
Financial institutions may now keep 2% of their reserves in crypto as per the latest policy. Effective January 1, 2025, this policy will govern defining and handling of crypto assets. The Prudential Treatment of Cryptoasset Exposure Report, December 2022, was recently published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). According...
thenewscrypto.com
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform
Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey’s Latest DeFi Sector Report Outlines Optimism of Institutional Adoption and Speedy Acceleration
One of the biggest and most well-known crypto funds with Asian roots, HashKey Capital, has released its yearly 2022 DeFi Ecosystem Landscape Report. The report examines the condition of the decentralized financial sector today and demonstrates that, despite the crypto winter, the field is nevertheless prospering and brimming with opportunity.
Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not
CBS reports 9 million people got an incorrect email. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications.
thenewscrypto.com
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
thenewscrypto.com
KuCoin Exchange Operating Illegally as per Dutch Central Bank
The prominent exchange officially began operations in October 2019 in Netherlands. KuCoin has now disclosed its proof-of-reserves in an effort to increase transparency. The Dutch central bank released a statement on Thursday saying that the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating illegally in the country. Bank documents reveal that KuCoin operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of MEK Global Limited (MGL), a Seychelles corporation.
Comments / 0