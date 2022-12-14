ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Guide to Unstoppable Domains – Part 1

This is Part 1 of an article series about Unstoppable Domains. Here’s a link to Part 2. Blockchain domains have become a hot commodity this year. Indeed, great domain names can cost as much as blue chip NFTs like Bored Apes or CryptoPunks. Nowadays, many people recognize the need for a good blockchain domain name. With that, domain name providers like Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) have become popular and essential to a blockchain ecosystem.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function

Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform

Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase

It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
iOS 16.2 implements 10-minute AirDrop time limit globally

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iOS 16.2 release will expand the 10-minute time limit it imposed on receiving shares from everyone with AirDrop in China, to every market it serves. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2...
Telegram Introduces Blockchain-Powered Phone Numbers For No-SIM Signups

Telegram has issued a new update which will allow users of the encrypted messaging app to signup for accounts using phone numbers bought by cryptocurrency. The new version of the popular messaging app is introducing blockchain identities that will let users make an account without a registered SIM card, The Verge writes.
Amber Group Secures $300M Funding Led by Fenbushi Capital US

Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising and go through with its Series C funding. As of the round’s midpoint in December 2022, Amber had collected $50 million. The blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital US has led Amber group’s new $300 million Series C investment round, the business announced on Twitter on December 15. As a result of the FTX collapse, Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising. And go through with its Series C funding instead.
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs

Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
Shiba Inu Witnesses Significant Burn Rate of 252% in Last 24 Hours

The Shibburn community burnt 1,500,000 SHIB tokens in a single transaction. The burn rate has recently picked up, with a total of 4.1 million SHIB tokens being burnt. The substantial reduction in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) circulating supply has been caused by the quantity of SHIB burnt in the recent hour. More tokens have been burnt in the past 24 hours than in the previous day.
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector

Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas

“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
Vampire Survivors surprise drops on mobile devices

This is going to be dangerous for my free time. All the players who played live on The Game Awards 2022 are welcome. Viampire Survivors landed on some new platforms, now available on mobile, the iOS app store and the Google Play store for Android. The indie bat-blasting survival game...
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones

The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...

