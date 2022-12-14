Read full article on original website
altcoinbuzz.io
A Guide to Unstoppable Domains – Part 1
This is Part 1 of an article series about Unstoppable Domains. Here’s a link to Part 2. Blockchain domains have become a hot commodity this year. Indeed, great domain names can cost as much as blue chip NFTs like Bored Apes or CryptoPunks. Nowadays, many people recognize the need for a good blockchain domain name. With that, domain name providers like Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) have become popular and essential to a blockchain ecosystem.
techaiapp.com
Ledger Reveals New Crypto Hardware Wallet Designed by iPod Creator Tony Fadell – Wallets Bitcoin News
On Tuesday, the hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger announced the launch of a new device called Ledger Stax. The machine was designed by iPod creator, Tony Fadell, and the France-based firm Ledger says the new device was built with “uncompromisingly secure architecture.”. iPod Creator Tony Fadell Partners With Ledger to...
NBC Los Angeles
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
CNBC
McDonald's hopes deals like 50-cent double cheeseburgers beef up sales on its mobile app
McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
thenewscrypto.com
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform
Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
thenewscrypto.com
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 ahead of iOS 16.2 launch
Following the release of iOS 16.1.2 on November 30, Apple has now stopped signing both iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1. This means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.1.2 or newer versions of the operating system. iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 no longer signed by...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 implements 10-minute AirDrop time limit globally
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iOS 16.2 release will expand the 10-minute time limit it imposed on receiving shares from everyone with AirDrop in China, to every market it serves. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2...
techaiapp.com
Telegram Introduces Blockchain-Powered Phone Numbers For No-SIM Signups
Telegram has issued a new update which will allow users of the encrypted messaging app to signup for accounts using phone numbers bought by cryptocurrency. The new version of the popular messaging app is introducing blockchain identities that will let users make an account without a registered SIM card, The Verge writes.
thenewscrypto.com
Amber Group Secures $300M Funding Led by Fenbushi Capital US
Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising and go through with its Series C funding. As of the round’s midpoint in December 2022, Amber had collected $50 million. The blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital US has led Amber group’s new $300 million Series C investment round, the business announced on Twitter on December 15. As a result of the FTX collapse, Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising. And go through with its Series C funding instead.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu Witnesses Significant Burn Rate of 252% in Last 24 Hours
The Shibburn community burnt 1,500,000 SHIB tokens in a single transaction. The burn rate has recently picked up, with a total of 4.1 million SHIB tokens being burnt. The substantial reduction in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) circulating supply has been caused by the quantity of SHIB burnt in the recent hour. More tokens have been burnt in the past 24 hours than in the previous day.
9to5Mac
Bitwarden announces new Passwordless authentication feature along with DuckDuckGo for Mac integration
DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-focused search engine, has announced a new partnership with Bitwarden, the open-source password manager. This partnership will result in the first external password manager being built directly into DuckDuckGo for Mac users. Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that offers many of the same features as other...
Unlike Chrome, Microsoft Edge cares about RAM; sleeps 1.3 billion tabs in September
In a new article today, Microsoft highlighted how Microsoft Edge's newish Sleeping Tabs feature also helps those with low system resources, especially RAM. The feature contrasts with how Google runs its Chrome browser, which doesn't offer such a beneficial feature.
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector
Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
TechCrunch
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas
“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
game-news24.com
Vampire Survivors surprise drops on mobile devices
This is going to be dangerous for my free time. All the players who played live on The Game Awards 2022 are welcome. Viampire Survivors landed on some new platforms, now available on mobile, the iOS app store and the Google Play store for Android. The indie bat-blasting survival game...
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
