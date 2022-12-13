ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
92.7 WOBM

Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company

No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Great New Jersey charity helping women and children

My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill

A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
92.7 WOBM

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate

The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
PATERSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy