Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game

Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall

Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
Raith Rovers need 'funds and expertise' or must scale back operations

Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations. A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.

