Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC
Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example
Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Crawford brace has St Johnstone in front; Hearts still lead
A switch on the right flank Ryan Alebiosu enters the fray as Lewis Mayo departs. Despite the bitterly cold conditions, there's just under 5,000 fans at the Global Energy Stadium. But any festive cheer for the home side looks to have evaporated following those two goals in two minutes for...
BBC
Raith Rovers need 'funds and expertise' or must scale back operations
Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations. A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.
Comments / 0