EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
DEA: 6 in 10 fentanyl-laced pills now contain potentially lethal dose
Six out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed by the DEA now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, the agency said.
How to Reverse an Overdose From Tranq, the Lethal Drug Spreading in the US
A cocktail of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine known as “tranq” is keeping drug users heavily sedated for longer, prompting people working on the front lines of the crisis to revamp their responses to overdoses, as the drug spreads across the U.S. Tranq, also known as tranq...
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
MedicalXpress
Record high drug overdose deaths reported among pregnant and postpartum women
Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum women increased more than 180% in the past five years, according to a new study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The analysis also revealed that the number of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths reached a record high in 2020, likely exacerbated by social, economic, and health care disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings are published in JAMA.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
Doctors warn fentanyl becoming stronger, making reversing overdoses more challenging
Strands of fentanyl are becoming increasingly dangerous over the last year, causing doctors to warn that Narcan may not be as effective at reversing an overdose.
Where Texans can get Naloxone to prevent potential opioid overdoses, fentanyl poisonings
(The Center Square) – Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Texas for free or low cost. With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.” Texas Gov....
