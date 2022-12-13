A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO