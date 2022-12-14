Ben Roethlisberger Detailed 1 Mistake In The Steelers Devastating Loss That Will Make Mike Tomlin Furious

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO