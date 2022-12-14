Ben Roethlisberger Detailed 1 Mistake In The Steelers Devastating Loss That Will Make Mike Tomlin Furious

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son
NFL analyst Cris Carter recently shared that he had a revealing conversation a few years ago with Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady said he worried even then that his son wouldn’t be able to walk away from football. Carter made these comments on the Up and Adams Show. “The night before the game (Chiefs Read more... The post Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
U mad, bro?: Mike Tomlin, defensive coaches, punter and even long-retired Steelers get blistered this week
This week’s “U mad, bro?” comes on the heels of a season-defining loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Baltimore Ravens. So I figured the blame was going to be spread throughout the entire organization. You all lived up to my lofty expectations. Doug is fed up...
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Fired Cardinals coach says he may have been victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized
Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Baker Mayfield's Success as Rams QB: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'
How has Baker Mayfield’s experience as a Los Angeles Ram been so far?
Steelers Scouting: Players You'll Want to Start Watching
It's time to put some names on the Pittsburgh Steelers big board.
