My Polish grandmother used to make a very elaborate twelve-course meal for Christmas Eve every year. All the aunts and uncles would gather around the table for a very special dinner before heading out to church. Things are a little different now because we moved away from extended family, so our Chritmas Eves are spent with just the 6 of us. I tried carrying on my grandmother's tradition of a fancy Christmas Eve dinner but found it difficult due to our 5pm church service time. My kids are hungry before church, and it is too late for us to do a big sit-down meal after service. Enter....Christmas tree charcuterie board!

2 DAYS AGO