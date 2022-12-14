ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Arson Charges Pending In Manitowoc Fire

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Manitowoc bar’s garage early Monday morning. The fire at Van’s Bar, 426 N. 9th Street, damaged the garage and the contents inside, plus a camper and vehicle in the area were damaged, and nearby buildings suffered exterior damage, according to a police probable cause statement.
MANITOWOC, WI
Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
GREEN BAY, WI
Schabusiness’ Competency to be Determined Next Year in Green Bay Murder, Decapitation Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
GREEN BAY, WI
Man Pleads Not Guilty for Allegedly Lying About Location of 1994 Murder Victim’s Remains

CHILTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
APPLETON, WI
Police Standoff Ends Peacefully

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay’s west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. — nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Smoke Alarms Aid Oshkosh Family in House Fire

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage.
OSHKOSH, WI
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
APPLETON, WI
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Popular Summer Program Extended To Year Round

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A program to allow outdoor drinking in Oshkosh has been extended from just three and a half months to now a year. The city’s common council voted on Tuesday to keep the policy. It’s called the “designated outdoor refreshment area,” known as “DORA.”
OSHKOSH, WI
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Neenah Ice Rink Is Rated One Of The Best In The Country

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. “From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them,” The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different...
NEENAH, WI
Holiday Work Parties Making A Comeback

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It’s kind of a silly...
BELLEVUE, WI
Prep Work Ahead Of The Season’s First Winter Storm

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The snow is here. And while there’s been some unpredictability with what this first winter storm of the season might bring, you can always count on people making last minute preparations ahead of the first major snowfall. At Kimps Ace Hardware of Ashwaubenon,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
GB women keep bragging rights over Badgers

The Green Bay Phoenix women defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night for their 4th straight win in the rivalry and 13th over the last 19 years. It was a tight contest through the first three quarters. Late in the third, Callie Genke knocked down a three point shot to give the Lady Phoenix a 44-38 lead heading to the final period. Genke’s old fashioned three point play finished off a run that put GB up 13 with 5 and a half minutes remaining. The Badgers got as close as 6 but Green Bay knocked down key free throws to get the final margin back to 10. Sophomore Maddie Schreiber put up a career high 19 points for the Phoenix, hitting 7 of 12 shots including three of the team’s five three point makes. Bailey Butler contributed 15 and Sydney Levy added 13 as Green Bay improves to 6-3 on the season. Julie Prosplishilova topped Wisconsin with 18 points and Brooke Schramek added 16 as the Badgers drop to 4-9 on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI

