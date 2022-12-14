The Green Bay Phoenix women defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night for their 4th straight win in the rivalry and 13th over the last 19 years. It was a tight contest through the first three quarters. Late in the third, Callie Genke knocked down a three point shot to give the Lady Phoenix a 44-38 lead heading to the final period. Genke’s old fashioned three point play finished off a run that put GB up 13 with 5 and a half minutes remaining. The Badgers got as close as 6 but Green Bay knocked down key free throws to get the final margin back to 10. Sophomore Maddie Schreiber put up a career high 19 points for the Phoenix, hitting 7 of 12 shots including three of the team’s five three point makes. Bailey Butler contributed 15 and Sydney Levy added 13 as Green Bay improves to 6-3 on the season. Julie Prosplishilova topped Wisconsin with 18 points and Brooke Schramek added 16 as the Badgers drop to 4-9 on the season.

