Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option
The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.
coinjournal.net
Revealed: 5 Best Altcoins to Buy and hold long-term in 2023
Altcoins consistently return the biggest percentage increases out of any digital asset class. Early-stage blockchain projects have the potential to attract millions of users over time and the level of innovation in the space is oftentimes staggering. With that said, the recent prices look like a prime opportunity to purchase...
coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Bitcoin, Cardano, Binance Coin
Crypto prices remained in a consolidation phase this week as concerns about FTX contagion continued. They also reacted to the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve and the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. Here are some of the top crypto price predictions for the weekend. Bitcoin price prediction. Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price retreated: pattern points to a comeback
Bitcoin price has retreated after the Fed decision. The Fed decided to hike rates by 50 basis points. The inverted head & shoulders pattern points to more upside. Bitcoin price pulled back on Thursday as the market reflected on the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. After soaring to $18,378 on Wednesday, Bitcoin retreated by 4% to $17,673. It is still substantially higher than the year-to-date low of $15,470.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 7.3%, largest since July 2021
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty fell by 7.32% over the past two weeks, the largest negative adjustment in almost 18 months. Mining difficulty adjusts every 2,016 blocks or roughly two weeks and depends on average block time (10 minutes) and hashrate. Bitcoin’s next mining difficulty is expected to increase by 4.24%....
coinjournal.net
Ethereum suppy: whales add 561,000 ETH in just two days
Ethereum’s large investors holding at least 100 ETH and up to 1 million ETH increased their overall bags by 2.1% in November. Amid price fluctuations, sharks and whales scooped 561,000 ETH in two days between 5th and 6th December 2022. These large investors now hold approximately two-thirds of Ethereum...
coinjournal.net
Binance’s proof of reserves auditor pulls report, what does it mean?
Mazar’s, the accounting firm who worked with Binance on the proof of reserves report, has pulled the link from its website. Controversy followed the report, with critics decrying its lack of information on the liability side. Mazar’s had previously stated that this was a “report” and not an “audit”...
coinjournal.net
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest buys another $3.2 million worth of Coinbase shares
Ark Invest has invested another $3.2 million in Coinbase, bringing its total shares to 5.8 million. COIN is up by nearly 4% during Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Coinbase has underperformed this year and could record losses by the end of the year. Ark Invest purchases $3.2 million worth of...
coinjournal.net
CryptoQuant confirms Binance reserves are accounted for
Binance has faced a FUD storm in the past few days about its reserves. Binance has also been in the spotlight amid the ongoing FTX collapse hearing. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance reserves in its new audit report. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance’s proof of reserve...
coinjournal.net
Metacade Smashes Past $1 Million In Three Weeks – Here’s Why
The GameFi market continues to prove popular with crypto investors, and MCADE, the native token for Metacade, is leading the charge. In the three weeks of its beta presale, the MCADE token has already smashed the $1 million barrier, making it one of the hottest new blockchain tokens on the market.
coinjournal.net
Crypto winter may not end anytime soon
This is the first time crypto has experienced a bear market in the wider economy, too. With too many negative macro variables, and the zero-interest rate era over, it seems naïve to think crypto can bounce significantly in the short-term. Anyone betting on a swift recovery in the crypto...
coinjournal.net
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
coinjournal.net
Will XLM recover from its recent dip after MoneyGram announced support for Stellar Aid Assist?
XLM has lost more than 3% of its value in the last 24 hours. MoneyGram has announced support for the Stellar Aid Assist. The total crypto market cap could fall below $800 billion soon. MoneyGram announces support for Stellar Aid Assist. Payment service provider MoneyGram announced on Thursday that it...
coinjournal.net
People want to see regulated firms that have major global accounting firms, says Circle’s CEO
Jeremy Allaire believes it is important for more crypto companies to become SEC-registered. He added that there is a need for regulated firms in the cryptocurrency space. Allaire says he stores assets on both cold storage wallets and regulated crypto platforms. More crypto companies need to be SEC-regulated. Jeremy Allaire,...
coinjournal.net
Why has the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount hit an all-time high?
Grayscale is the largest Bitcoin fund in the world. Discount to underlying asset (Bitcoin) has reached record levels, breaching 50%. Concern about reserves, higher fees and other hurdles explain the discount, which likely won’t close anytime soon. The discount to net asset value of the Grayscale Bitcoin trust is...
coinjournal.net
Expert panel: what are the 3 most important things to look out for when choosing a crypto platform to sign up to?
It has been a scary year in the crypto markets. It feels like every week has brought a new scandal. There was the death spiral of the Terra ecosystem in May, which sparked a wave of contagion across the industry. Down went crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital, among others.
coinjournal.net
FLOKI price surges by more than 10%: here’s why
FLOKI has hit a daily high of $0.00001066 today. OKX has promised to list FLOKI this week. At press time, FLOKI had risen by 10.47% over the past 24 hours. FLOKI is today’s biggest gainer after surging by more than 10% in a day when the general crypto market is bearish. The global crypto market cap has dropped by 1.72% to $859.37 billion today.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin retreats below $18k as Fed raises interest rate to a 15-year high
Bitcoin has dropped below the $18k once again following its rally earlier this week. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point a few hours ago. The total crypto market cap continues to stay above $800 billion. Federal Reserve raises interest rate once again. The Federal Reserve announced...
coinjournal.net
HOOK price defies gravity as Hooked Protocol activity rises
Hooked Protocol is a small but fast-growing platform. Its activity has surged to position 1 in DappRadar rankings. Hooked Protocol price defied gravity as the developers started airdrop distributions. It also rose as the platform rose to the top of the DappRadar rankings of the top BSC chain networks. HOOK rose to $2, which was much higher than this month’s low of $0.10.
coinjournal.net
Australian regulator ASIC sues Finder Wallet
ASIC is suing Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced financial services. ASIC claims the Finder Earn product closely resembled a debenture. Finder Wallet stopped providing the service to its customers last month. ASIC sues Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced services. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on Thursday, December...
Comments / 0