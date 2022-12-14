Contentos Foundation, a content blockchain project invested by Binance Labs, has achieved remarkable results in expanding COS.TV, a Web3 content platform created by Contentos Foundations, in the American market this year. COS.TV continues to attract users in the Americas, and is especially popular with creators in the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking markets. On COS.TV, which is built using blockchain technology, users can watch videos, leave comments, send gifts to creators and receive rewards in the form of COS tokens. The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) content resolution function also allows users to directly participate in platform content management and receive token rewards for their contributions.

2 DAYS AGO