cryptoglobe.com
Cardano Is ‘Decentralized by Almost Every Metric, So It Should Be Safe From the SEC’, Says Coin Bureau
On Friday (16 December 2022), popular crypto market analysis show Coin Bureau took a closer look at smart contracts platform Cardano ($ADA). In a video update released yesterday, the show’s host told the Coin Bureau YouTube channel’s over two million subscribers:. “Although $ADA is likely to continue declining...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: Ripple CTO Explains How XRP Ledger Can Help Carbon Markets and the Gaming Space
David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has recently revealed he sees potential in carbon credits and gaming non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while still being excited about payments. Speaking at an interview after the Decentral conference in Miami, as The Block reported, Schwartz revealed he...
cryptoglobe.com
Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners
Geneva, Switzerland, 16th December, 2022, Chainwire. The winners of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 got an early holiday gift this Friday. The recipients of each of the 107 prizes being distributed for this season’s HackaTRON were announced. There were 1185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem, and TRON Academy.
cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Explains Why He Is ‘Negative’ on $XRP, $LTC, and $DOGE
On Friday (16 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer found what some in the crypto space might find a silly reason to be bearish on XRP ($XRP), Litecoin ($LTC), and Dogecoin ($DOGE). Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a...
cryptoglobe.com
Binance CEO: Exchange Assets Are Backed One-to-One, No Liquidity Crunch
The CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, has recently defended that the exchange holds customer assets backed one-to-one that it isn’t facing a liquidity crunch during a run on the bank. During an interview with CNBC Squawk Box hot Aaron Sorkin, Zhao defended that...
cryptoglobe.com
Microsoft Bans Use of Its Cloud Services for Crypto Mining Unless There Is ‘Prior Written Approval’
Microsoft has quietly updated the license terms for its online services such that customer can no longer “mine cryptocurrency without Microsoft’s prior written approval.”. As The Register first reported, the update to the Universal License Terms for Online Services became effective on 1 December 2022. The Acceptable Use...
cryptoglobe.com
Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta
British Virgin Islands, BVI, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its presale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age.
cryptoglobe.com
Web3 Content Platform COS.TV’s NFT Function Gains Popularity Among Creators in the Americas as Fan Management Tool
Contentos Foundation, a content blockchain project invested by Binance Labs, has achieved remarkable results in expanding COS.TV, a Web3 content platform created by Contentos Foundations, in the American market this year. COS.TV continues to attract users in the Americas, and is especially popular with creators in the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking markets. On COS.TV, which is built using blockchain technology, users can watch videos, leave comments, send gifts to creators and receive rewards in the form of COS tokens. The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) content resolution function also allows users to directly participate in platform content management and receive token rewards for their contributions.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CTO Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Criminal Prosecution of Former FTX CEO
On Thursday (15 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), talked about the upcoming criminal prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX. As you may remember, on Wednesday (30 November 2022), the...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price to Rise to $30,000 in Second Half of 2023, VanEck Says
A fund manager at investment giant VanEck has predicted that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could rally to $30,000 in the second half of 2023 after falling to a low near the $10,000 to $12,000 mark. In a blog post making crypto predictions for next year, VanEck’s...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Whales Are ‘Massively’ Accumulating Stablecoins and Bitcoin ($BTC), Data Shows
Blockchain data shows that cryptocurrency whales have been “massively” accumulating stablecoins including Binance USD, DAI, and Tethers USDT, all while Bitcoin whales have been adding to their war chests as well. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin addresses with between 100 and 10,000 $BTC have bought a...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CTO Uses Ethereum for His New ‘Ugly on the Outside’ NFT Collection
On Tuesday (13 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), announced that he had released his new Ethereum-powered NFT collection on NFT marketplace OpenSea. There are 28 NFTs in the “Ugly on the Outside” collection. Here is the description of the collection:...
cryptoglobe.com
Evercore Chairman: ‘Bitcoin Is No Different From Beanie Babies’
On Wednesday (14 December 2022), Ralph Schlosstein, who is Chairman Emeritus at global independent investment banking advisory firm Evercore Inc., share his thoughts on crypto. His comments were made during an interview with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on Bloomberg Television’s “Bloomberg Markets”. Schlosstein said:. “I think...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Jump Over 150% as SHIBArmy Grows
The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has surged by over 150% to reach 5.1 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which the number of users in the SHIBArmy has kept on growing. According to data from Shiba...
