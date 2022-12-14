Check it Out!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago
Ingleside VFW Post 6386 Commander Greg Dalin (far left) presents the Aransas Pass Police Department with a check for $5,000 to support their annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive that will make this Christmas merrier for needy kids and their families. “Thank you!” remarked APPD staff on hand for the presentation Thursday, December 8.

Aransas Pass Loves a Parade

Aransas Pass Loves a Parade

, , , , , Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.
APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

, , , , , , Aransas Pass’ Fire Department has three full-time openings, but it’s been particularly difficult the past few months to find qualified candidates, especially those physically fit to handle what can be a grueling task. The department used to conduct both a physical agility test, and written exam, but dropped the latter after Chief Nathan Kelley was convinced that candidates had already pre-qualified so long as they graduated an accredited training academy and were a certified firefighter in Texas. Saturday, December 10, the department ran two applicants through physical testing, a third never showed. James Roverson,...
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass to Offer Many Community Holiday Celebrations

The City of Aransas Pass wants its residents to make a list and check it twice of all of the Christmas fun coming up. Santa Claus stops by for a holiday celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17 and from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. The civic center will host its first-ever Santa Corner event, where children and families will be able to take photographs with Santa for $5 (with 4x6 prints included). There will also be a toy drive to assist less fortunate families, and a...
Aransas Pass Progress

Panther Pride a Big Draw for Aransas Pass Business

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: TWISTED DESIGNS, ARANSAS PASS Some people shudder at the thought of having to sell to make a living. Dawn Heald has thrived on it for decades, much of that as a former television advertising account executive or sales manager, later opening her own Rockport-based ad agency, and now as proprietor of Twisted Designs, a specialty boutique she’s opened at 243 S. Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass, across the street from Commercial Motors. For those seeking anything promoting Panther Pride, Heald will boast she’s your one-stop for shopping. The 50-year-old small business owner...
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Engine Sidelined, Limits Capabilities

Engine 1 has been out of service at the Aransas Pass Fire Department since late last week, parked here on the rear apron of the city’s Public Safety Complex awaiting mechanical repairs. It’s one of only two pumpers the department has, this one capable of carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to Assistant Chief Jason Padron. That means their aerial ladder truck is what can be used in the meantime to extinguish a fire, but Padron explained its tank only holds 300 gallons of water, so the blaze would have to be small before the department would require mutual aid from other cities. If all goes well, the city’s main fire engine should be back on the road this week.
Making Christmas Merrier

Making Christmas Merrier

Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
Horsing Around for a Good Cause

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
Last of the Year

Last of the Year

, , , Crowds took advantage of nice weather Saturday, December 3 to visit the final Market Days for 2022 at the VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Shoppers had many choices to buy food items, crafts like bird houses with seasonal décor, jewelry, artwork, plants, and quilts, just to name a few.The event keeps growing in popularity and organizers have already set dates for Market Days to return in 2023. Next year they’ll continue to be Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. February 4-5, April 1-2, June 3-4, August 5-6, October 7-8, and Dec. 2-3.
Aransas Pass Progress

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Supports Police Toy Drive

, Pictured are Aransas Pass Rotarians Jason Reeves, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Club President Dean Thomas, and Karen Gayle along with Aransas Pass Police Department Sgt. Antonio Davila, Linda Arismendez, Cammie Duhon, Assist. Chief Lynn Pearce, Chief Eric Blanchard, Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, Det. Troy Poe, Fire Chief Nathan Kelly, and City Manager Gary Edwards. Members of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) present a $1,000 check to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard (center) to be used for the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive, benefiting local children and teens who otherwise might not...
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

, , , , Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources. Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency...
Aransas Pass Progress

AP City Council Approves RV Overlay District

To build a recreational vehicle (RV) park or not to build a recreational vehicle park in the City of Aransas Pass, that is the question. That was the hot-button issue during the City Council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. City Council members, city staff and members of the public shared their thoughts and opinions on where RV parks should be built and when enough is enough. The council considered amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinance No. 1308 to establish and regulate an (RV) Recreational Vehicle Overlay District within the city. After much discussion during the proposed ordinance’s public hearing, the council approved its...
Aransas Pass Progress

AP Staff/Council Members Plug Away at Citizen Concerns

City of Aransas Pass staff and council members have been hard at work addressing citizen concerns one at a time. The months-long discussion on streetlights may turn into an inevitable policy, after inquiries about additional streetlights at various city locations prompted further discussions about streetlight placements in relation to proximity of neighboring streetlights. There were questions around how far apart they should be, and how frequent along the streets should there be streetlights. City Manager Gary Edwards said to date there is no streetlight policy for the city to specifically address such issues. Many cities, he said, “indicate they should be no...
Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need

Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.
The Holiday in Lights

The Holiday in Lights

, , , An Aransas Pass Department of Public Works employee climbs a ladder to attach lights and garland to a street pole along Commercial St. downtown Wednesday, November 23. The result, bright holiday lights visible in the evening, each one in the design of a snowflake, many poles also displaying a holiday themed banner. The downtown mercantile area is not what it was in its heyday, but the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and store and restaurant owners who still offer goods and services along Commercial St. and nearby invite you to come check them out and support small business. 
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired. City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family. “As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said. Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community...
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

