WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident, who works for the Russellville Board of Education- just five minutes down the road from the McDonald’s.
kentuckytoday.com
Owensboro church pays off semester's lunch debt for 551 students
OWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Pleasant Valley Community Church has given a Christmas gift to the families of 551 students in the Daviess County school system. The church has paid the current student lunch debt for 17 schools for the fall semester. The donation amounted to about $4,500 for students in grades K-12.
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’
I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby. According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.
Bud’s Harley-Davidson shares emotional goodbye
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Six decades, thousands of bikes and countless memories later, the long-running owners of Bud’s Harley-Davidson are saying goodbye. Bud’s announced on social media Tuesday evening that they’ve sold the store to new owners. The Facebook post was paired with an emotional video, sharing memories throughout the many years of the business. […]
14news.com
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
beckersdental.com
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
14news.com
Police investigating after two homes shot multiple times in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are looking for answers after officers say two occupied homes were shot at this past weekend in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Police Department, the first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Orchard Street at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say four people were inside the home, which was hit multiple times with bullets.
wevv.com
Tree falls on Highway, pulls power lines down in Henderson County
Henderson County Dispatch confirms with 44News a tree fell on Highway 283, and pulled several power lines down. 460 customers were without power near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41. The Kenergy outage map shows all power has been restored. We are working to gather more...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
