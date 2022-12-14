EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby. According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.

