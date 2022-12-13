Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
Community briefs: Portola Valley bike build, Village Hub holiday party and more
Portola Valley residents Mario and Dona Wijtman hosted their annual charity bike build, known as the Alpine Chain Gang Bike Build, on Dec. 4, assembling 18 bikes along with other community members for the San Mateo County Police and Fire Department Toy and Book Drive. Participants either ordered bikes and...
The Almanac Online
Sequoia district's first Black female superintendent resigns after week of rumors, closed-door meetings
Sequoia Union High School District's first Black female superintendent, Darnise Wiliams, resigned Wednesday after week of rumors that the board wanted to fire her. Hmmm is a registered user. This is one of the few times I agree with commenter Davis. Bloom’s hyperbole is unnecessary. We need questions answered about...
The Almanac Online
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner continues to recuse herself from housing element discussion
Portola Valley Planning Commissioners are trying to solidify plans for their state mandated housing element with one member recused. a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley. 15 hours ago. pvsusa is a registered user. Fair, balanced reporting requires that both sides of an issue be presented. Yet as we...
The Almanac Online
Rise in breakdowns, little oversight: Why local elevator rescues have reached a new high
What goes up doesn't always come down. That's the issue with some elevators in Palo Alto and Stanford, data from the Palo Alto Fire Department shows. The breakdowns, which are often cataloged on the fire dispatch app PulsePoint, show that "elevator rescues" aren't an uncommon occurrence — nor are they limited to Palo Alto and Stanford. The alert notifications of these incidents, to which fire departments respond, come multiple times a week from all over San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
The Almanac Online
County supervisors approve $2.4M to take on homelessness in Redwood City, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
The Almanac Online
Sitha's Khmer Kitchen heads to new pop-up locations in new year
Sitha Yim chops up vegetables at Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a Cambodian pop-up restaurant in San Bruno. (Photo by Magali Gauthier) Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a pop-up that has operated out of Pho de Nguyen in San Bruno for just over a year, will move to two new, currently undisclosed locations in the new year after a final weekend Dec. 16-18. Owner Sitha Yim'spath to opening a pop-up restaurant wasn't a straightforward one. A single mom, she works other jobs while running the pop-up and got her start as a chef only about three years ago learning how to make Cambodian beef jerky via online videos, Yim told the Foodist in an interview earlier this year. Fulfilling jerky orders for Cambodian clients put her in contact with the Cambodian American community, and they expressed hunger for other dishes.
The Almanac Online
Youth orchestra holiday concert brings major announcement
The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) is staging a "Holiday Extravaganza" that features big news for the youth orchestra. The Dec. 18 concert brings together all five of PACO's ensembles and invites alumni back to the stage to perform, but it also comes with a special reveal: the identity of the orchestra's new music director.
