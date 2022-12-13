ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Almanac Online

Rise in breakdowns, little oversight: Why local elevator rescues have reached a new high

What goes up doesn't always come down. That's the issue with some elevators in Palo Alto and Stanford, data from the Palo Alto Fire Department shows. The breakdowns, which are often cataloged on the fire dispatch app PulsePoint, show that "elevator rescues" aren't an uncommon occurrence — nor are they limited to Palo Alto and Stanford. The alert notifications of these incidents, to which fire departments respond, come multiple times a week from all over San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

County supervisors approve $2.4M to take on homelessness in Redwood City, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Almanac Online

Sitha's Khmer Kitchen heads to new pop-up locations in new year

Sitha Yim chops up vegetables at Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a Cambodian pop-up restaurant in San Bruno. (Photo by Magali Gauthier) Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a pop-up that has operated out of Pho de Nguyen in San Bruno for just over a year, will move to two new, currently undisclosed locations in the new year after a final weekend Dec. 16-18. Owner Sitha Yim'spath to opening a pop-up restaurant wasn't a straightforward one. A single mom, she works other jobs while running the pop-up and got her start as a chef only about three years ago learning how to make Cambodian beef jerky via online videos, Yim told the Foodist in an interview earlier this year. Fulfilling jerky orders for Cambodian clients put her in contact with the Cambodian American community, and they expressed hunger for other dishes.
SAN BRUNO, CA
The Almanac Online

Youth orchestra holiday concert brings major announcement

The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) is staging a "Holiday Extravaganza" that features big news for the youth orchestra. The Dec. 18 concert brings together all five of PACO's ensembles and invites alumni back to the stage to perform, but it also comes with a special reveal: the identity of the orchestra's new music director.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy