Sitha Yim chops up vegetables at Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a Cambodian pop-up restaurant in San Bruno. (Photo by Magali Gauthier) Sitha's Authentic Khmer Food, a pop-up that has operated out of Pho de Nguyen in San Bruno for just over a year, will move to two new, currently undisclosed locations in the new year after a final weekend Dec. 16-18. Owner Sitha Yim'spath to opening a pop-up restaurant wasn't a straightforward one. A single mom, she works other jobs while running the pop-up and got her start as a chef only about three years ago learning how to make Cambodian beef jerky via online videos, Yim told the Foodist in an interview earlier this year. Fulfilling jerky orders for Cambodian clients put her in contact with the Cambodian American community, and they expressed hunger for other dishes.

SAN BRUNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO