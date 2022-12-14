Read full article on original website
Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools
If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker
WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
AWS CISO: Why our new Security Lake is a game-changer for the industry
The recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas saw the cloud giant unveil a host of new releases across its technology portfolio, but this year, one of the biggest launches was about keeping data safe. Amazon Security Lake is a new security-focused data lake service aimed at helping users...
How to build your own email marketing service with phpList
Mailing list management software phpList (opens in new tab) is easily one of the most important and influential pieces of software written in PHP. For over 22 years, programmers have been using phpList as a library for sending bulk emails, newsletters, and advertising to their subscribers. phpList has expanded to...
You'll soon be able to show off your coding skills in Google Docs
Google has announced a new feature to make it easier for developers to collaborate and share code in its word processor software. Initially announced in the company’s roadmap (opens in new tab), the company explained that users can now paste code into a Google Docs document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, indentations, new lines, and spaces.
How to generate your own invoices using Invoice Ninja
Invoice Ninja is a free, open-source program that comes with a suite of invoicing and account management tools. It enables you to accept payments online, create invoices in a streamlined, hassle-free manner, and manage your clients through a central dashboard. Invoice Ninja is a self-hosted program, which means it takes...
How to host your own learning management software with Moodle LMS
Moodle (opens in new tab) LMS provides you with a platform to create personalized learning environments. You will get a strong set of learner-centric tools that empower teaching and learning. As open-source software, Moodle can be used for free on both commercial and non-commercial projects. Even better, we’ve partnered with...
How to start with project management using The Bug Genie
The Bug Genie (opens in new tab) is an open-source project management tool first released in 2003. Mostly aimed at software developers working in a team, The Bug Genie supports issue tracking, source code management, and custom workflows with visualization. It can be used with common version control systems like SVN and Git.
How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr
Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
Build your own calendar application with WebCalendar
WebCalendar (opens in new tab) is an open-source application you can use to create a private online calendar, a multi-user calendar for collaboration, or a public event calendar that’s viewable by all. It supports email reminders, multiple calendar views, and 30 languages. The latest stable version of WebCalendar, version...
Run your own ecommerce platform with PrestaShop
Creating an online store is a great way to generate side income or start your own business. PrestaShop is a free, open-source ecommerce platform that enables you to easily create your own store. To use PrestaShop, you will need web hosting, which will provide the server infrastructure and software you...
Set up an accounting system with FrontAccounting
FrontAccounting (opens in new tab) is a capable enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for small businesses. It can handle accounting functions, inventory management, reporting, invoicing, and even procurement for manufacturing departments. Best of all, FrontAccounting is entirely free, relying on voluntary donations from satisfied users. Getting started with this free,...
How to start your own help desk with Hesk
Hesk is a free, self-hosted help desk program. It includes tools to help you create a rich knowledge base, respond to customer queries fast and efficiently, and track ongoing issues. As a self-hosted program, Hesk can be more difficult to get started with than some popular alternatives, yet it’s a...
Set up your own groupware service with Tiki Wiki CMS
Tiki Wiki CMS (opens in new tab) is a powerful open-source content management system that can be used to create websites, intranet, and web applications. It’s known as Tiki for short. Tiki functions particularly well as a web-based collaboration tool, and its modular nature allows you to create all...
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
Microsoft uncovers DDoS campaign targeting Minecraft servers
Microsoft researchers have discovered a Windows-Linux botnet taking down Minecraft servers in “highly efficient” DDoS attacks. As reported by ArsTechnica (opens in new tab), the MCCrash botnet sends a command that populates the user name input dialog box in a Minecraft server’s login page that crashes the server by exhausting its resources.
ExpressVPN just proved the security of its software with new audits
After confirming to have aced three independent security audits only about a month ago, ExpressVPN has just released the results of further testing on its software. Again, the provider seems to have passed these latest audits with full marks. This time, cybersecurity experts from Cure53 were called to assess ExpressVPN...
New update turns your Google Nest into a Matter control hub
It’s taken a little while, but we’re finally seeing the Matter standard roll out to various smart home devices. And this time, it’s coming to a Google Nest near you. Eight devices in total will be getting the update and all will double up as central hubs to control other Matter gadgets, according to the announcement. (opens in new tab) You have the original Google Home speaker, Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first and second-generation), Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi Pro. Matter-supporting devices can connect to any of the eight either through Wi-Fi or Thread, a wireless standard that offers a “low-power connection.” In fact, the second-generation Nest Hub, Hub Max, and WiFi Pro are also getting an update allowing them to serve as Thread Border routers to control other Thread devices. Additionally, Fast Pair on Android is being updated so mobile devices can quickly connect to Matter.
