It’s taken a little while, but we’re finally seeing the Matter standard roll out to various smart home devices. And this time, it’s coming to a Google Nest near you. Eight devices in total will be getting the update and all will double up as central hubs to control other Matter gadgets, according to the announcement. (opens in new tab) You have the original Google Home speaker, Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first and second-generation), Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi Pro. Matter-supporting devices can connect to any of the eight either through Wi-Fi or Thread, a wireless standard that offers a “low-power connection.” In fact, the second-generation Nest Hub, Hub Max, and WiFi Pro are also getting an update allowing them to serve as Thread Border routers to control other Thread devices. Additionally, Fast Pair on Android is being updated so mobile devices can quickly connect to Matter.

1 DAY AGO