Read full article on original website
Related
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
'Buy Genuine'
Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same. This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
A Friendly Reminder, Montana: Don’t Desert This Present After Christmas
Careful what you wish for. There are a lot of people out there who will give someone a puppy for Christmas. It may be great the day you get it or a hit while everyone is there for the holidays, but after that, the work starts. Puppies are like having...
Montanans Are Going Crazy Over This Viral “Yellowstone” Video
A video shared on Instagram featuring a man fishing in Montana while on horseback has been receiving a lot of attention online lately. The video was shared on the Bozeman Reddit page with the following caption;. Everything I hate about the idiots the show Yellowstone “inspires” in one shot....
Comments / 0