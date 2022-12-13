ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morrison County Record

'Buy Genuine'

Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same. This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are...
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
TEXAS STATE

