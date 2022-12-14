ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics look like the best team in basketball right now

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9uB2_0jhzlFNC00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics look like the best team in basketball right now.

They have convincing victories over the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and most recently the (then) West-leading Phoenix Suns. Every club was considered a contender for the 2023 NBA title at the start of this season.

As a result, it is hard to argue any other team has a better shot at winning it all.

Once the Celtics get around to squaring off with the mighty Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, we’ll have a better idea just how good this team is. Until then, ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike sees Boston as the cream of the NBA crop, and we are inclined to agree.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear her reaction to the Celtics’ drubbing of the Suns earlier this week, and how it has her seeing Boston this season.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

189K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy