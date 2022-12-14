Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics look like the best team in basketball right now.

They have convincing victories over the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and most recently the (then) West-leading Phoenix Suns. Every club was considered a contender for the 2023 NBA title at the start of this season.

As a result, it is hard to argue any other team has a better shot at winning it all.

Once the Celtics get around to squaring off with the mighty Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, we’ll have a better idea just how good this team is. Until then, ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike sees Boston as the cream of the NBA crop, and we are inclined to agree.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear her reaction to the Celtics’ drubbing of the Suns earlier this week, and how it has her seeing Boston this season.

