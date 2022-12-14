Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Dolphins (8-5) travel to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dolphins vs. Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Dolphins...
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
Could Defensive Changes Be on the Horizon for the Chiefs?
Steve Spagnuolo's defenses have been in a steady decline, and that could end up costing the Chiefs.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Chiefs were flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football,’ and the ratings took a big hit
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 15
In Week 14 last week, 5 underdogs on the moneyline picked up upset wins — the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Five covered the spread as underdogs. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL...
Looks like the Buffalo Bills will miss out on sweepstakes
As the Buffalo Bills (10-3) get ready for Snowmagedon part two, they will do so with a new (familiar) face. WR Cole Beasley re-signed with his former team, coming out of retirement to help bolster the receiving core. With much of the depth on injured reserve. A move seen as...
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
‘Snow Bowl’ Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch (Along with Weather) in Week 15
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total
Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
