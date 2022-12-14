Read full article on original website
Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have landed another transfer at a position of major need. Khyree Jackson, a former Alabama cornerback, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Jackson had seven tackles in each of the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in nine games this season and was suspended for unspecified reasons for the final three games.
Oregon Ducks reserve edge rusher Jaden Navarrette to enter transfer portal
Oregon is losing another edge defender to transfer. Jaden Navarrette, a third-year freshman who appeared in one game over three seasons, announced he’s entering the transfer portal Saturday night. “Thank you Oregon Football for everything and everyone,” Navarrette tweeted. “I am very grateful for all my teammates and all...
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez silences transfer fears: ‘I’m home and happy where I am’
With name, image and likeness becoming a significant magnet for potential high-profile college football transfers, Oregon State fans have become nervous about the future of running back Damien Martinez. The Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year had a few things to say Saturday night on social media after the Beavers’...
Oregon State blows out Florida 30-3 in Las Vegas Bowl, wins 10 games for 3rd time in school history
Oregon State wrote a fitting chapter to its historic storybook 2022 season when the Beavers routed Florida 30-3 Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The Beavers won 10 games for only the third time in school history after dominating the SEC’s Gators. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson passed for a touchdown and ran for another score.
Did Florida Gators take the easy way out kicking a late field goal to preserve NCAA record scoring streak?
No. 14 Oregon State was on the doorstep of a historic performance Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl when Florida punted. For more than 59 minutes, the Beavers kept Florida scoreless. It was meaningful because the Gators had scored in 435 consecutive games, an NCAA record. The last time Florida was shutout was 1988.
5 in double-figures for No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball in demolition of College of Charleston
In a matchup that was over the moment the game contract was signed, Oregon was dominant from wire to wire, putting on a clinic against a College of Charleston team that traveled cross country for the opportunity to take a drubbing at the hands of its only legitimate opponent. Te-Hina...
Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 to carry hot-shooting Oregon State past Nevada in Maui Classic
Talia von Oelhoffen seemingly couldn’t miss on Saturday, and her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates also shot the ball well. Von Oelhoffen finished with a career-high 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Beavers to a 96-84 victory over Nevada in the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The OSU star made all 13 of her two-point shots, connected on 4 of 7 from three-point range and hit 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen also added five rebounds and six assists.
Bill Oram: Maybe Ben Gulbranson is the answer to Oregon State’s quarterback question
What if the Oregon State Beavers had a quarterback? That’s the wrong question. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are expected to pursue a high-profile, experienced transfer and they should. But short of Grayson McCall, Hudson Card or D.J. Uiagalelei landing in Corvallis, the Beavers shouldn’t be too quick to replace the guy they already have.
Rivaldo Soares, Oregon men’s basketball shoot lights out from three against Portland
Oregon shot the lights out from behind the arc, easily overcoming a season high in turnovers to cruise past Portland in a balanced all-around performance. Rivaldo Soares scored a career-high 16 points and Brennan Rigsby had 14 points, each with four three-pointers, and Will Richardson added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists in a 78-56 win for the Ducks over the Pilots on Saturday night in front of 5,074 at Matthew Knight Arena.
North Carolina Central wins Celebration Bowl in overtime in Deion Sanders’ Jackson State finale
Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second consecutive year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell.
Oregon State’s Scott Barnes says Jonathan Smith’s new contract further proof the school is a ‘destination place’
Scott Barnes said he had been thinking about a new contract for Oregon State football coach “for quite a few weeks” prior to Sunday’s announcement of a new deal. The OSU athletic director said he came to terms with Smith on a six-year, $30.6 million contract a few weeks ago. Barnes insists there was little thought that the new deal, which increases Smith’s salary by more than $6 million over the life of the contract, was meant to fend off programs looking for a new coach.
Rewinding No. 14 Oregon State Beavers’ 30-3 rout of Florida Gators in Las Vegas Bowl: Live updates recap
The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers rolled to a 30-3 victory against the Florida Gators on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl, reaching 10 wins for the third time in program history. The Beavers (10-3) also won a bowl game for the first time since 2013. Here’s a recap of...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-56 win over Portland
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Portland. The Ducks won 78-56. The Ducks (7-5) were favored by 9.5-points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Pilots (8-6) shot 21.7% from three. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 78, PORTLAND 56. --...
Holiday Bowl talk; transfer portal heats up; Caleb Williams vs. Marcus Mariota: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above) Oregon’s defense vs. NC and quarterback Drake Maye. NC’s depleted defense vs. Bo Nix and the Ducks. Transfer portal madness continues. Caleb Williams wins Heisman for USC. How does he compare to Marcus Mariota. Annual awards (MVP, etc.) SHOW INFORMATION. The hour-long show...
Girls basketball: Annie Koenig scores game-high 19 points, Barlow stays unbeaten with 68-42 win over Jefferson
In a game that could have been a three-point shooting contest, it was the Bruins that outshot their opponents as Barlow defeated Jefferson 68-42 on Friday night at Jefferson High School. Of those numerous attempts from both teams, Barlow hit 14 shots from beyond the arc as Jefferson made just...
Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UO employee who temporarily blocked PSU professor’s Twitter account, and the professor who sued testify in court
A Portland State University professor got his day in court Friday to challenge his temporary ban from the University of Oregon’s Twitter account on equity, drawing an accusation that he was using his lawsuit simply to promote his conservative agenda. Bruce Gilley, a professor of political science and a...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
