Jackson, MS

The Oregonian

Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have landed another transfer at a position of major need. Khyree Jackson, a former Alabama cornerback, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Jackson had seven tackles in each of the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in nine games this season and was suspended for unspecified reasons for the final three games.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State blows out Florida 30-3 in Las Vegas Bowl, wins 10 games for 3rd time in school history

Oregon State wrote a fitting chapter to its historic storybook 2022 season when the Beavers routed Florida 30-3 Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The Beavers won 10 games for only the third time in school history after dominating the SEC’s Gators. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson passed for a touchdown and ran for another score.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 to carry hot-shooting Oregon State past Nevada in Maui Classic

Talia von Oelhoffen seemingly couldn’t miss on Saturday, and her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates also shot the ball well. Von Oelhoffen finished with a career-high 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Beavers to a 96-84 victory over Nevada in the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The OSU star made all 13 of her two-point shots, connected on 4 of 7 from three-point range and hit 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen also added five rebounds and six assists.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Rivaldo Soares, Oregon men’s basketball shoot lights out from three against Portland

Oregon shot the lights out from behind the arc, easily overcoming a season high in turnovers to cruise past Portland in a balanced all-around performance. Rivaldo Soares scored a career-high 16 points and Brennan Rigsby had 14 points, each with four three-pointers, and Will Richardson added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists in a 78-56 win for the Ducks over the Pilots on Saturday night in front of 5,074 at Matthew Knight Arena.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

North Carolina Central wins Celebration Bowl in overtime in Deion Sanders’ Jackson State finale

Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second consecutive year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell.
DURHAM, NC
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Scott Barnes says Jonathan Smith’s new contract further proof the school is a ‘destination place’

Scott Barnes said he had been thinking about a new contract for Oregon State football coach “for quite a few weeks” prior to Sunday’s announcement of a new deal. The OSU athletic director said he came to terms with Smith on a six-year, $30.6 million contract a few weeks ago. Barnes insists there was little thought that the new deal, which increases Smith’s salary by more than $6 million over the life of the contract, was meant to fend off programs looking for a new coach.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert

Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

