Tuscaloosa, AL

Memphis Hires Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as Assistant Athletic Director, Mental Health & Sports Performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics continues to add to its student-athlete welfare offerings with the addition of Dr. Yarlie R. Nicolas, LMFT as Assistant Athletic Director, Mental Health & Sports Performance. Dr. Nicolas has over 10 years of clinical experience working in education, private practice, corporate training, organizational leadership, crisis intervention and community mental health.
MEMPHIS, TN

