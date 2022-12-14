Read full article on original website
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Apart from capital gains, some investors are always looking out for consistent income flow in the way of dividends. Here are two Australian banking stocks to consider. Currently, like every other big economy, Australia is also looking at an upcoming recession in 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank, has raised interest rates eight times in 2022 and is currently at 3.1% in December.
Stock Market Today – Market Carnage Continues; Nasdaq 100 Closes 3% Lower
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.25%, 2.48%, and 3.37%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 3.88%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.55%. In addition, WTI crude oil fell as it hovers around the low-$76 range.
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
As 2022 draws to an end, investors are looking for deeper insight into what the stock market holds for the investment landscape in 2023. At TipRanks, we derive our stock-picking prowess by following a data-driven approach that yields the best results. Let’s look at ten such stocks that could boost your portfolio returns in 2023.
GILD vs. AMGN: Two Splendid Dividend Stocks, but One Looks Better
Biotech stocks typically run at one of two extremes, as valuations in this sector can change in a heartbeat. For investors looking at the near term, one of these stocks looks slightly more attractive right now, although, over the long term, both seem like solid dividend plays. Investors have had...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
BioNTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded BioNTech to Buy from Neutral with a $239 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
BioNTech upgraded to Buy at BofA oncology pipeline opportunities
As previously reported, BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded BioNTech (BNTX) to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $239, citing the view that its oncology pipeline could be the "next driver of value" and seeing a positive read-through from the recent update from rival Moderna (MRNA) and Merck’s (MRK) PCV program in melanoma. The oncology pipeline – including iNeST, FixVac, CAR-T and others – represents the "next loge of growth for the company" and Ahmad sees potential for upside as these programs mature, the analyst tells investors.
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)
RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report) on December 14 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $60.83. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and...
Why United Airlines Stock Plunged Over 10% This Week
United Airlines stock took a hit after announcing a $30 billion order for Boeing Dreamliner jets. The deal may be sizeable but warranted, given the magnitude of relief that could be in store for 2023. United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) stock took a big hit to the chin this week after the...
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings from the Analysts
Choosing stocks in a recessionary environment can be daunting for investors. Here are two Singaporean stocks that are rated as ‘Strong Buys.’. Even during times of macroeconomic challenges, analysts are looking at the bigger picture. Considering the strong fundamentals and business growth, they are sticking with some stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings.
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Orsted (DOGEF)
In a report released today, Javier Garrido from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report), with a price target of DKK920.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $92.14. According to TipRanks, Garrido is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and...
PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?
Growth stocks have been battered this year by continued macro pressures and rising interest rates. Wall Street sees this pullback as an opportunity to pick certain growth stocks that have attractive potential over the long term. We will discuss three growth stock and Wall Street’s opinions about each of these companies.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon stock has lost significant value this year due to the impact of high inflation on consumer spending and looming fears of recession. That said, Wall Street is bullish about the company’s ability to grow over the long term, given its leading position in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
UBS Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cytokinetics (CYTK)
UBS analyst Ashwani Verma maintained a Hold rating on Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares opened today at $41.41. Verma covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cytokinetics, Horizon Therapeutics, and Viatris. According to TipRanks, Verma...
HEXO reports Q1 net revenue C$35.8M vs. C$50.2M last year
"The first quarter of 2023 has been one of incredible progress for HEXO," said Charlie Bowman, President and CEO of HEXO. "We’re now seeing the results of the strategic realignment we executed over the past two quarters and have successfully reset the Company for long-term success. Our laser focus on tackling the balance sheet, pulling back on those unprofitable products where our strengths in premium cultivation were not being leveraged and expanding further into opportunities where we know we can win, is paying off across the business."
