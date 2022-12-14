ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Chico Scores in the NHL for El Paso (Holiday Edition)

Remember that time there was a strange, random connection between the El Paso Chihuahuas and the Toronto Maple Leafs? Chico holding a random hockey man's photo?. If not, here is a refresher from a story I shared with you a while back about the budding relationship between Chico, (the El Paso Chihuahua mascot), and NHL forward Alex Kerfoot.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso

El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

