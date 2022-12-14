Read full article on original website
How Chico Scores in the NHL for El Paso (Holiday Edition)
Remember that time there was a strange, random connection between the El Paso Chihuahuas and the Toronto Maple Leafs? Chico holding a random hockey man's photo?. If not, here is a refresher from a story I shared with you a while back about the budding relationship between Chico, (the El Paso Chihuahua mascot), and NHL forward Alex Kerfoot.
Make Christmas “More Merry” With A Free Pet For Last Minute Gift
'Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to achieve that than with a new furry friend?. You know you've been thinking about it, or the kids are begging for that missing piece of the family. If so, you're in luck because it won't even cost you any...
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
“Demon Core” Nuclear Accident Happened just 350 mi from El Paso
Nuclear bombs need radioactive cores and one of them is notorious for killing scientists in the laboratory. It was called the "Demon Core" because of its supernatural knack for being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Right before, and during, World War II the United States embarked on...
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
A Crazy “Ghostface Slasher” is being Sought by the El Paso Police
El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a man who attacked a convenience store clerk while wearing a “Ghostface” mask like the one in the movie “Scream”. The attack happened on Wednesday, November 16 at a 'Circle K' in Mission Valley,...
