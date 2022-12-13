Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
NPR
China is facing what could be the world's biggest COVID surge yet
Three years into the COVID pandemic, the world could be on the cusp of the biggest outbreak yet - in China. It's a stunning turn for a country that until just a few weeks ago was trying for zero transmission. Up to 800 million people in China could be infected in the next several months. That might set off more political protests in the country and rattle an already uncertain global economy.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning...
NPR
The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting
As Congress rushes to complete its work before the end of 2022, the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack is preparing its full report and will hold its final meeting on Monday. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what...
NPR
Twitter owner Elon Musk suspends the accounts of several high-profile journalists
Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts of several journalists from major news outlets. Their offense - tweeting out publicly available information about the location of private planes used by Musk and his family. MARTÍNEZ: NPR tech reporter Bobby...
NPR
Twitter suspends several journalists who shared information about Musk's jet
Press freedom advocates on Thursday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover the billionaire and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. Musk took the highly unusual move of booting journalists from Twitter following a sudden change in policy about...
NPR
Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions
Concern about Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters increases with reports of more people being sentenced to death and some executions taking place. Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:
NPR
12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S.
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Tani Adewumi was already a chess prodigy at age 8, beating 73 players to win the New York State Championship three years ago. At the time, he and his family lived in a homeless shelter after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram. But he just won his biggest match at age 12. His family was officially granted asylum in the U.S. He tells The Washington Post his goal now is to become a grandmaster. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Encore: Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in the middle of a stealth campaign
Republicans didnt see the so-called red wave they were hoping for this year's midterms, but the party did dominate in Florida. And the overwhelming reelection victory for Governor Ron DeSantis has seemed to solidify his position as a possible 2024 presidential contender. He hasn't publicly indicated he's ready to throw his hat in the ring, but NPR's Greg Allen took a closer look at the governor's stealth campaign for president.
NPR
Encore: Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's most prominent antagonist
The European Union's top tech regulator has overseen the passage of sweeping privacy and competition regulations, and has spearheaded more than half a dozen legal cases against Big Tech. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. She's been called the most powerful regulator in Europe. Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's biggest antagonist. And she...
NPR
China navigates a COVID surge after shifting away from draconian restrictions
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. SCHMITZ: That's the sound of...
NPR
How 2022 has gone for President Biden
As 2022 begins to wind down, NPR takes a look at how the year has gone for President Biden. For much of this year, the second of four years in office for President Joe Biden, his approval ratings have been in the basement. And yet, when asked what he'll do differently for the next two years...
NPR
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, there's been more interest in the work of "abortion doulas," who offer advice and support to people having abortions. More people are training to take on this work. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions...
Comments / 0