Comparative negligence is a partial defense in tort cases. If an accident victim wants to sue someone who harmed them, the defendant can claim comparative negligence to reduce the plaintiff’s recovery.

This guide to comparative negligence explains how it affects injury lawsuits and the compensation available to those who were harmed by the negligence or intentional wrongdoing of others.

What Is Comparative Negligence?

When a person is hurt by someone else, the injured victim can file a personal injury claim. If the victim is able to prove that the defendant breached a legal duty and damaged them as a result, the victim can recover financial compensation for losses.

Defendants accused of wrongdoing can raise defenses, though. And comparative negligence is one of those defenses. Under the legal doctrine of comparative negligence, a victim who was partly responsible for the incident that led to harm can only recover part of their damages. And, in some cases, they cannot recover at all depending on how much of the blame lies with them.

It’s helpful to look at an example to understand how this works. If an accident victim suffered $100,000 in damages in an accident the defendant was 80% responsible for (and the victim was 20% responsible), the victim could pursue a claim and recover $80,000 (80% of the $100,000 in damages).

Doctrine of Comparative Negligence

The doctrine of comparative negligence applies in the majority of states with the exception of Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and North Carolina, which use contributory negligence rules.

When comparative negligence rules apply, victims can recover monetary damages from a defendant who shares the blame for harming them — but their compensation will be reduced based on their own contribution to the accident.

The specific rules on when a victim can pursue a claim will vary by state, as some apply pure comparative negligence rules and others apply modified comparative negligence rules. Here’s what this means:

In pure comparative fault states, a plaintiff can recover compensation even if the defendant had only a very small amount of responsibility for causing harm. For example, if a defendant was just 1% to blame for an accident, the plaintiff could receive compensation for 1% of their losses.

a plaintiff can recover compensation even if the defendant had only a very small amount of responsibility for causing harm. For example, if a defendant was just 1% to blame for an accident, the plaintiff could receive compensation for 1% of their losses. In modified comparative fault states, a plaintiff can recover compensation only if the defendant was at least 50% or at least 51% responsible for causing the harm (depending on the state). Again, the damage award would be reduced based on the percentage of fault that lies with the victim. But if the victim shared a substantial portion of the blame, they would not be able to make a case at all.

An experienced personal injury attorney can provide insight into whether pure or modified comparative negligence rules apply in your state.

What Are Comparative and Contributory Negligence?

Contributory negligence was the rule traditionally applied in tort cases but many states changed it because of unfair outcomes.

When contributory negligence rules apply instead of comparative negligence, a victim who is even partly at fault for causing his or her own injuries is barred from pursuing a claim from compensation at all. This would mean a person who was 1% responsible for an accident would be barred from obtaining monetary damages from a defendant who was 99% to blame.

Comparative negligence is the alternative to contributory negligence used in most states, allowing a victim to seek restitution even if they are partially at fault..

Elements of Comparative Negligence

If a plaintiff pursues a personal injury claim, the defendant can argue comparative negligence as a partial defense to liability. In order to prove comparative negligence, the defendant would need to demonstrate:

The plaintiff had an obligation to take action to avoid being harmed

The plaintiff failed to take the actions a reasonably prudent person would have taken under the circumstances

This negligent failure on the plaintiff’s part was partly or fully responsible for causing the injuries that gave rise to the lawsuit

Looking To Speak With an Accident Lawyer? Find One Near You

Get Your Free Consultation From a Lawyer Near You.

Types of Comparative Negligence

A comparative negligence defense can be raised in any injury claim if a defendant feels a victim was partly responsible for causing their own harm.

Examples of cases where comparative negligence defenses may be raised include:

Auto accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Truck accidents

Bike accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Dog bites

Slip and falls

Wrongful death

Comparative Negligence Defenses in Personal Injury Cases

In personal injury cases, plaintiffs have the initial burden of proving the defendant should be held liable. They can demonstrate this by showing:

The defendant had a duty of care , or an obligation to behave with a certain level or prudence. Usually, the reasonable person standard is used so the defendant’s actions are compared to what a hypothetical average reasonable person would do. In some cases, a professional standard of care is used and the defendant’s actions are compared with what a similar professional would do (for example, in malpractice cases, the doctor’s conduct is compared with what a similarly trained physician would have done).

, or an obligation to behave with a certain level or prudence. Usually, the reasonable person standard is used so the defendant’s actions are compared to what a hypothetical average reasonable person would do. In some cases, a professional standard of care is used and the defendant’s actions are compared with what a similar professional would do (for example, in malpractice cases, the doctor’s conduct is compared with what a similarly trained physician would have done). The defendant breached this duty . This means the defendant failed to act with the same level of care as a reasonable person or reasonable professional

. This means the defendant failed to act with the same level of care as a reasonable person or reasonable professional The breach was the direct cause of harm and the harm was foreseeable.

The plaintiff sustained compensable damage due to the harm endured

Once a plaintiff has met this burden, the defendant is presumed liable and will be required to pay compensation for losses — if the defendant cannot successfully present a defense.

Comparative negligence is one such defense. It can either reduce the amount the defendant must pay or prevent the plaintiff from recovering altogether if the plaintiff was more than 50% or 51% to blame for the accident in a modified comparative fault state.

Proving Comparative Negligence in Personal Injury Claims

Defendants who wish to raise the defense of comparative negligence must show:

The plaintiff had an opportunity to act to prevent the accident

The plaintiff was more careless in protecting themselves from injury than a hypothetical reasonable person would have been under the circumstances

It can be hard to establish the percentage of fault attributable to the plaintiff. An experienced attorney can provide assistance to both the plaintiff and defendant in presenting evidence that will resolve this issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is meant by comparative negligence?

What is comparative negligence versus contributory negligence?

How do you prove comparative negligence?