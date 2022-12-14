Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
5 players who will decide the 2022 World Cup final
After 63 matches the last month, we’re finally here. The 2022 World Cup final has arrived and we have one of the most cinematic matchups you could have hoped for. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
SB Nation
World Cup Final preview
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly preview the World Cup Final between Argentina and France, and Pauly gets a new refrigerator delivered. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!. Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or...
SB Nation
A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup
The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report
Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
SB Nation
World Cup Third Place Match Preview: Croatia vs Morocco | Two Tough Defences Tussle
While perhaps not as exciting a battle of narratives as the World Cup Final, Croatia and Morocco playing for third place in the tournament will likely be one of the best-organized games of football most individuals will have the chance to see. Both teams bowed out to better side inArgentina and France respectively in the semi-finals, but they put up valiant efforts across and throughout every minute of each match.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: ‘There’s A Chance’ World Cup Players Feature Against City
Liverpool wrapped up their mid-season break training camp yesterday with a friendly against AC Milan that they won 3-1. Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with the media about the training camp, and confirmed that some of the Liverpool players that played in the World Cup could feature in the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
SB Nation
Chelsea monitoring Vitor Roque after Real Madrid agree Endrick transfer — report
Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old (16!) Endrick form Palmeiras for a near-Brazilian record €72m, with the Palmeiras youngster set to actually join in July 2024 when he will come of legal age. (This transfer is second only to Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, which may have cost as much as €83m.)
SB Nation
Manchester City Rumours: Updates on Gvardiol, Fernandez, Saka and Bellingham
Silly season is a year round dilemma and now we have much spinning on how Manchester City will approach the new window this upcoming summer. Guardiola and leadership have all but said January will be a quiet month so we already have much swirling about the next window. Let;s dive...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Durham FC: Continental Cup Match Preview
Everton Women will sign off 2022 with a Continental Cup tie with Durham FC, and Gabby George is desperate to give the fans some early festive cheer. The Blues will take to the field at Marine FC in Crosby at the scheduled kick-off time of 12.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, 17 December, following a pitch inspection at Walton Hall Park.
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté Returns to French Camp
Due to Diogo Jota’s unfortunately timed calf injury in October, the only Liverpool player who currently has a shot at bringing home the World Cup trophy is defender Ibrahima Konaté. Les Bleus are looking to defend their World Cup title against Leo Messi and Argentina on Sunday afternoon.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
SB Nation
Nat Phillips and Liverpool Prepare for Milan and Divock Origi Reunion
On Friday, Liverpool continue their preparations for the restart of the 2022-23 season following the World Cup with a friendly against AC Milan in Dubai. Mid-season warm-up games are hardly appointment television, but there is one point of special interest. For Liverpool players and fans, it will be a chance...
SB Nation
KF Vllaznia Shkodër vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Last time Chelsea met Vllaznia in the Champions League group stage, the Blues brushed them aside with a 8-0 thrashing at Kingsmeadow on a mostly rotated squad. Expectations are that we do the same with a still heavily rotated squad two months ever since, with midfielder Jelena Cankovic getting a consecutive start after the show she put on against Reading in the Women’s Super League last weekend.
SB Nation
Andy Robertson on Liverpool’s “Important Week” in Dubai
Having six weeks off in the middle of a Premier League season is unprecedented, but after recently being forced to pause by Covid, football—or at least club football—has been forced on hiatus once again, this time by the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. That country’s sportswashing efforts,...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, AC Milan 1 - Match Recap: A Fun Second Coming of Preseason Action
Liverpool: Salah 5’, Thiago 41’, Nuñez 82, Nuñez 88’. The Reds are back in action in a friendly to prepare for the second half of the season, which will recommence just before Christmas. Liverpool opened with their (probably) more senior line-up, with Caoimhín Kelleher, Joël Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino on the pitch — all of whom would not be a surprise on a starting line-up in a regular season game.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant
Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
SB Nation
Chelsea to sign 19-year-old striker David Datro Fofana from Molde FK — reports
Having lost striker Armando Broja to an ACL injury during a mid-season friendly, Chelsea are said to be looking for replacements. One potential candidate, who probably has been a longer-term target for head coach Graham Potter and the former recruitment team at Brighton, could be 19-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, who currently plays for Molde FL at the top of the Norwegian Elitesierien.
SB Nation
Christopher Vivell receives long-awaited work permit for Chelsea technical director role — report
Chelsea were first linked with (now former) RB Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell back in late September, with the 35-year-old subsequently dismissed by the Bundesliga side about a week later. We expected that to be followed quickly by an announcement from Chelsea, but over two months later, we’re still waiting...
Comments / 0