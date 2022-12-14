Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all black look that we’re absolutely swooning over!. For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance donning an all black look. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the black look from The Ruff Eye to perfection which featured a biker jacket and black ensemble. She paired with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a curled style and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

20 HOURS AGO