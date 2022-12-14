Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County we have a mellow and hazy weekend ahead of us
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have pleasant but hazy day ahead. Partly cloudy skies this morning leading into a clear afternoon. Hazy conditions will carry us into the weekend as well as winds will be increasing. High wind prone areas could see gusts upwards of 35...
Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast
The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County it's a chilly morning leading into a very cold week ahead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone it's a chilly morning. Prepare for cold conditions to carry us through the week as dry weather prevails. We have a very small chance of rain returning late this week. Freeze warnings are in effect for some Southern California communities as well...
Sunny and dry temperatures expected throughout the week
Sunny and cool around Kern County today. Valley temps will again be in the lower 50’s, with Mountain temps in the 40’s. We started off the morning with some fog around the Tehachapi area, this could be the case again tomorrow morning. High pressure will keep any type of wet weather out of the area […]
Expected freezing temperatures have Valley farmers on high alert
Farmers are preparing to protect their crops from temperatures that could cause damage.
Low water levels at Mill Creek Park explained
The city of Bakersfield says this is part of routine annual maintenance performed around this time of year. It's expected to be temporary and water levels should be restored once work is complete.
Bakersfield Californian
Experts: Snowstorm a good start, but much more needed to make a serious impact on drought
Drought watchers were happy to see a healthy snowfall in the Kern County mountains over the weekend — and more importantly, deeper snowfalls in the higher elevations of the Kern River watershed. Is it reason to hope, or even rejoice? Sure it is.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Christmas Town
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Mike Ross, the owner of Bakersfield's Christmas Town, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss all the fun Christmas Town has to offer. Christmas Town features over five million lights, a skating rink, real snow, a slide, laser tag, a hayride, food vendors, and more. It's open until January 1st.
Bakersfield Now
Red Cross assists 16 people following apartment fire in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Bakersfield Wednesday night. Bakersfield Fire crews were called to East of 6th Street and Union avenue around 4:15 pm. Five units were burned 16 people were displaced according...
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
Kern County firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years. The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of […]
School delays for some schools due to snow and ice
here are currently two schools in Kern County with snow and ice delays. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and El Tejon Unified School District have both announced two-hour delays.
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
Bakersfield Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans closing 2 SB Hwy. 99 lanes for emergency repairs, expect delays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Caltrans District 6 said crews will be closing two southbound Highway 99 at Palm Street, between California Avenue and Highway 58, to perform emergency repairs. Travelers should plant to use an alternate route as delays are expected. “Crews will be on and near the roadway,...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
Bakersfield Now
Crews extinguish building fire in Oildale: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper […]
Bakersfield Police Department and CHP team up for Traffic Enforcement Operation
The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol conducted a joint Traffic Enforcement Operation in the Bakersfield area on Wednesday, December 15th.
Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated
A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.
