ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

TGIF Kern County we have a mellow and hazy weekend ahead of us

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have pleasant but hazy day ahead. Partly cloudy skies this morning leading into a clear afternoon. Hazy conditions will carry us into the weekend as well as winds will be increasing. High wind prone areas could see gusts upwards of 35...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast

The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Sunny and dry temperatures expected throughout the week

Sunny and cool around Kern County today. Valley temps will again be in the lower 50’s, with Mountain temps in the 40’s. We started off the morning with some fog around the Tehachapi area, this could be the case again tomorrow morning. High pressure will keep any type of wet weather out of the area […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Christmas Town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Mike Ross, the owner of Bakersfield's Christmas Town, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss all the fun Christmas Town has to offer. Christmas Town features over five million lights, a skating rink, real snow, a slide, laser tag, a hayride, food vendors, and more. It's open until January 1st.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years. The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crews extinguish building fire in Oildale: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
OILDALE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy