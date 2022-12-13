Navpreet Mahil and Arjun Samran’s love story began in 2017, thanks to their parents’ friendship. “Our families have had a great relationship for years being in the farming community, and if it wasn’t for that connection, we would have never crossed paths and met back in 2017,” Navpreet reflects. Three years after that first encounter, Arjun took their relationship to the next level by popping the question. The couple had originally planned a photoshoot in Lone Pine, California, but Arjun ended up surprising Navpreet with a proposal. “It was a picture-perfect moment,” Navpreet reminisces.

FRESNO, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO