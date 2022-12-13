ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ednc.org

Perspective | North Carolina schools are anything but 'low-performing'

Over the past three months, our team from the Empowering Teacher Learning (ETL) project at Appalachian State University has been traversing western North Carolina and engaging with over 300 middle school educators in their classrooms. With research funding from the U.S. Department of Education, the ETL project will measure the impacts of a teacher-directed professional learning program in rural, western North Carolina middle schools with the goal of supporting efforts to shift the way in which teachers engage with professional learning and maintain licensure.
