What is the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, and what would it do for schools in North Carolina?
The fate of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is especially relevant to North Carolina’s 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which enroll the nation’s highest number of HBCU students. With the U.S. House of Representatives set to swing from a five-seat Democrat advantage to a nine-seat Republican one...
Perspective | North Carolina schools are anything but ‘low-performing’
Over the past three months, our team from the Empowering Teacher Learning (ETL) project at Appalachian State University has been traversing western North Carolina and engaging with over 300 middle school educators in their classrooms. With research funding from the U.S. Department of Education, the ETL project will measure the impacts of a teacher-directed professional learning program in rural, western North Carolina middle schools with the goal of supporting efforts to shift the way in which teachers engage with professional learning and maintain licensure.
Governor’s commission on public university governance meets for first time, maps next steps
Gov. Roy Cooper’s new commission to study public university governance met for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to discuss university governance history and context and lay out next steps and meeting dates. The 15-member commission, co-chaired by former UNC System leaders Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, will...
N.C. Community College System aims to post president job beginning of January
The N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) aims to post the role for a new system president at the start of the new year, search committee co-chair Dr. Shirley Carraway said on Friday, Dec. 16, a week after the system announced Buffkin/Baker as the national firm to lead the search. The...
12/14/2022
The first meeting of the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina is today at 9am. Here is the agenda. 14 Charts that Changed How We Think about COVID and Schools. The 74 | December 14, 2022. From unfinished learning to missing students and lost...
