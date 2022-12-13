To make the most of the new battle pass, it's vital to have a strong weapon loadout. The weapon selection in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is vast, to say the least. There are plenty of ways players can choose to pose a threat to their enemies, be it through handguns, assault rifles, submachine guns, LMGs, and sniper rifles, among other categories. Any and all of these classes have their gems. But players will have some decisions to make concerning sniper rifles.

2 DAYS AGO