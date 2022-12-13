ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that television play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not be returning to the broadcast booth in 2023. The decision was made as a “mutual decision” between the Cardinals organization and the regional broadcaster that airs Cardinals games, Bally Sports Midwest., according to Barrett Sports Media.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones adds gasoline to OBJ fire

The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game win streak. However, the biggest buzz around them has been whether or not they will sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After hosting Beckham for multiple days recently, the Cowboys didn’t make an offer to Beckham, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton earlier this week instead. But, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, who is never at a loss for words, ignited the flames on the Beckham situation again on Thursday, claiming something could be on the horizon between both parties.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner

A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media. The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Take a look at the fit here:. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks

George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Reveals He'd Consider Running For Governor

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is currently focused on leading his team for the final four games of the regular season. Make no mistake though, he thinks about what's next once his playing career is over. McCoy told reporters Wednesday that he won't shut the door on coaching. He even has...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy