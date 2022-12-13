The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game win streak. However, the biggest buzz around them has been whether or not they will sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After hosting Beckham for multiple days recently, the Cowboys didn’t make an offer to Beckham, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton earlier this week instead. But, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, who is never at a loss for words, ignited the flames on the Beckham situation again on Thursday, claiming something could be on the horizon between both parties.

