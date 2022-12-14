To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Musical-variety themed “The Nat King Cole Show”, which was then one of the first television series hosted by an African American individual, concluded its two season run on this day in 1957. The reason for the cancellation was a loss of a sponsorship…The ABC daytime serial “One Life to Live,“ which debuted on July 15, 1968, aired its 6.000th telecast in 1991. It concluded on January 13, 2012 and was briefly revived digitally in 2013…Cop drama “The Blue Knight” starring George Kennedy premiered as a weekly series on CBS in 1975. It aired for 17 episodes across two seasons…On the NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son” in 1976, Fred (Redd Foxx), Lamont (Demond Wilson) and Bubba (Don Bexley) appeared on “The Gong Show”…Also in 1976, Atlanta “SuperStation” WTCG began broadcasting nationwide via satellite. Three years later, it changed its call letters to WTBS — the network that is known as TBS, as of today…Medical-themed sitcom “House Calls” starring Lynn Redgrave and Wayne Rogers debuted on CBS in 1979. When a dispute with production following the birth of her child led to the exit of Redgrave after season two. Sharon Gless, pre-“Cagney & Lacey”, stepped in for the final third season…Animated “The Simpsons”, which was introduced on variety half-hour “The Tracey Ullman Show”, debuted as a standalone series in 1989. Now in season 34, Fox aired episode #739 last Sunday…On an episode of ABC sitcom “Home Improvement” in 1991, Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) introduced his new invention — a rotating Christmas tree — on his do-it-yourself studio show “Tool Time.”

