Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World

The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
The Brown Derby Hat Shop Under Refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida

In Universal Studios Florida, The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which has been closed for several months, is getting a much-needed exterior refurbishment. After Universal Orlando Resort first closed due to COVID-19, the Brown Derby Hat Shop remained closed until August 2021. But it closed again soon after and Universal has been using it for storage.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Prices Increased on Walt Disney World Multi-Day and Park Hopper Tickets

Alongside new park-based one-day ticket pricing, Walt Disney World has increased the price for date-based multi-day and Park Hopper tickets. Multi-day and Park Hopper ticket prices previously increased in February 2022. Multi-day tickets start at $60 per day for a ten-day ticket. They start at $114 per day for a...
NEW Eats Are Coming to Satu’li Canteen in Disney World SOON

The highly anticipated sequel to Avatar is premiering soon, and we’re ready to party like the Na’vi. Pandora: The World of Avatar is one of our favorite lands in Animal Kingdom due to its immersive theming, stellar attractions, and delicious food. Speaking of which, Disney just announced that NEW menu items are coming to Pandora to celebrate the film’s release!
The Secret Reason Disney World Doesn’t Want Your Money

At the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions convention held last month in Orlando, about 30,000 industry leaders gathered to discuss the latest trends in food, festivals, and rides. And then, there was a session with the title: “Is Cash Dead?”. Why would a theme park convention be...
Annual Passholders Can SAVE Big on EPCOT Tours!

Have you ever wanted to take a special tour in Disney World?. There are so many to choose from, including at EPCOT, where you can go BEHIND the scenes of Living with the Land, get up and close with dolphins, or even take a dive INTO an aquarium. If you happen to be a select Disney World guest, though, you can now save money on those tours!
Mother Hurt During Fireworks Incident at Disney World

A Guest visiting the Walt Disney World Resort has reported an incident where her mother suffered an injury during the nighttime fireworks show. Fireworks spectacles are symbolic of Disney Parks all over the world. Firstly, their dazzling colors and brilliant lights illuminate the night sky all over the world during nightly performances of unique arrangements, effects, and original songs. Moreover, their iconography features on Disney Parks merchandise and in advertising, making them truly synonymous with the magic and wonder Guests receive on a Disney vacation.
Walt Disney's Gulfstream I To Be Restored

The Gulfstream I which was once owned by Walt Disney is about to undergo a full interior restoration which will return it to its 1960’s appearance. The twin-engine turboprop had sat for decades in a backlot area of Disney World in Florida following its 1992 retirement and was recently repainted and trucked across the country to Anaheim, California, where it was one of the star attractions at this year’s D23 Convention in September. It was later announced that the airplane would go on exhibit at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
